For a long time, Mercury vehicles have been little more than gussied-up versions of Ford products. And so it is with the 2011 Mercury Mariner, which is a slightly uptown version of the Ford Escape. The interesting twist is that this will be the Mariner's last year, because Ford has decided to discontinue the Mercury brand after 2011.

In some ways, the Mariner is still a decent small crossover. In the power department, its 240-horsepower V6 might be outgunned by the Chevrolet Equinox's 264-hp V6 and the Toyota RAV4's 268-hp V6, but it's still more than enough to scoot the Mariner around with some gusto. The base-model Mariner's four-cylinder engine is respectable when compared to the fours of its rivals in terms of output, fuel economy and real-world performance.

The Mariner also offers a number of high-end features unavailable on most rivals, such as Ford's Sync voice-activated multimedia system. Once connected through your Bluetooth-compatible phone, Sync can also provide traffic reports and turn-by-turn directions. The Mariner also offers features like an automated parallel parking assist system and MyKey (which allows parents of teenage drivers to set electronic limits for vehicle speed and stereo volume). Other Mariner strong points are excellent crash test scores and the availability of a hybrid model (reviewed separately).

Just as with the Ford Escape, however, there are still a few notable deficiencies in the Mariner's profile. One is that the rear drum brakes result in subpar braking performance. Another is the rear seats, which don't recline for passenger comfort and are somewhat complicated to tumble forward for more load capacity (although the load floor is usefully flat as a result).

For some consumers, these few demerits will be more than compensated for by the 2011 Mercury Mariner's many attractive convenience features. They may also be enticed by a screaming deal, as 2011 will be the last year for the Mercury brand. But we'd still advise compact crossover shoppers to also consider the comfortable 2011 Chevrolets Equinox, the refined 2011 Honda CR-V, the stylish 2011 Kia Sportage, the sporty 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander, the stylish Nissan Rogue, the versatile Subaru Forester, and the powerful 2011 Toyota RAV4.