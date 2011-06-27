Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Consumer Reviews

Love at First Sight piqued , 04/18/2013 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Okay, we were at the car sale so my husband could get a feel of what kind of car I was interested in and what features I wanted. I wanted a small SUV that would fit in our garage that had two non-negotiable requirements. The glass on the back-hatch had to open, and I needed map pockets on the back of the front seats. I spotted the Mercury Mariner (complete with moon roof!) and it filled all of the requirements. The ride is smooth, the interior is quiet and I find braking assertive. I like the bluetooth phone feature and all the bells and whistles. Our car and truck are older, so everything is a marked upgade. The price was excellent, too! Bought it right away! Report Abuse

We like our Mariner Andrea , 10/24/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Love the back up camera in the rear view mirror. Noticed in riding in the back seat-no grab bars, and no mechanical lock release. We bought this car less than a week ago, got the premier V6, leather seats, dual climate,rear view back up camera and moon roof. So far like everything. We have a 2005 Toyota Highlander, which interior-wise is a lot nicer, even without the leather seats. Highlander doesn't have the modern amenities. My husband thinks it feels more like a truck then SUV, I think it is because it sits up a bit higher, and the front is slightly longer. Thought we would try Mercury-My dad has always bought Fords, and we always had good luck with them lasting a long time! Report Abuse

A total disappointment disappointed73 , 09/12/2012 8 of 10 people found this review helpful Two months after purchasing my 2011 Mariner 4 cylinder the rear window exploded. Even though the dealer claimed ignorance to the issue I found many occurrences on the internet proving it was a known defect. The air conditioner quit working next. Took the dealer 3 attempts to fix it during the hottest period in Wisconsin in decades. Next a defective alternator pulley required 3 days at the dealer. Since the replacement of the pulley the air conditioner has quit working again. The warranty will expire very soon. Now I just want to get rid of the car. Had enough. Report Abuse

The sportscar of SUVs! Dawn Salvucci , 01/22/2019 Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful By Mountaineer had given up at 250k miles. I had phenomenal success with that SUV having large dogs I needed another. My daughter found this car and said I really needed to see it. It had everything I was seeking, AND it was a great chick mobile as well! Very stylish, easy to handle around town, it made a real statement in cashmere white. This VOGA Edition was also all wheel drive! The heated seats, Bluetooth accessibility, rear parking sensors and illuminated cabin were fabulous additions. The dealership was so amazingly supportive that I would give them 10 stars! Price wise was very reasonable as well. A small adjustment had to be made and Chris wouldn't let it leave the lot until it was 100% perfect. I drove 2 hrs each way to purchase this car and it was well worth it! Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse