Used 2010 Mercury Mariner Consumer Reviews
Love this SUV 🚙
I've had my 2010 mariner premiere since 32000 miles, bought it used from an Acura dealership and they had it listed for its lowest value on kbb.org. I went and bought it the same day and have loved it since. I change oil regularly and keep up on any repairs, but honestly, compared to other vehicles, I've had very little issues. It has all the bells and whistles and I absolutely love this ride! I would recommend it to anyone and am pissed they stopped making mercury vehicles.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
- Value
Sorry I Waited So Long
Dollar for dollar, this super-roomy, 5-passenger SUV is a great buy. Heated seats are surely welcome on those cold, snowy/rainy days. Enough bells and whistles to make driving it an absolute pleasure. Even filling the tank is a breeze given it's fuel-easy, no-cap tank. And regular gas is all that's required. Gotta love it! Both around town and long distance driving are a breeze: comfortable ride, cruise control, phone/radio and cruise control buttons on the steering wheel, voice-controlled Bluetooth and Sirius, CD player, auto headlights, auto lock/unlock, backup warning, plenty of storage and fold-down rear seats in case you need more, privacy windows, roomy console with lost of space, two cup holders for front seats, two for back seats , mood lighting (choice of colors with the push of a button), USB port, input jack, etc. Dollar vs value, I don't think you can beat this SUV. Can you get more features in an SUV? Of course, but you'll pay more too.
First time Mercury Owner
I purchased this vehicle used a few weeks ago and I am very pleased. It is almost 3 years old at this point but only had 11,000 miles on it. It's smaller than the Oldsmobile Bravada I used to have. I am pleased with the gas mileage (28.4) on the highway. I could whine about a few minor things but there is no point. Overall, I really like this vehicle.
Can't Say Enough About This Vehicle!
I work as a supervisor in the construction industry and was looking for something that could climb over "anything and everything" and through snowy mountains. Got exactly what I wanted with this. It zooms past other larger vehicles, although I did get the V6 Premium model. Got a great deal on it too, so don't limit yourselves to the base model as the premium is more affordable than one would think! Will keep this till it kicks the bucket. Had a Chevy Tracker prior and it couldn't hold a candle to this, and before that a Mercury Tracer. Love this as much as I did my Tracer.
OK
Just bought the vehicle and got an incredible deal. Not as comfortable as I would like. Great mileage, some wind noise. Wished the seat went further back
Sponsored cars related to the Mariner
Related Used 2010 Mercury Mariner info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles