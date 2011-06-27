Used 2004 Mercury Marauder Consumer Reviews

2004 Mercury Marauder CT Marauder , 02/19/2010 12 of 14 people found this review helpful To date I have never done anything to her other than normal maintenance work you would expect. Tires, brakes a couple of light bulbs. For it's weight @ 4200 lbs or 2tons the car has plenty of power and handels better than you would figure on a full size 4 door. The ride and comfort for a full size muscle car is exceptional to say the least. Many changes were made to it so it would stand out above the Grand Marquies. No more conventional stearing has rack and pinion. Forged control arms with a better front and rear suspension and larger sway bars. Heavy duty transmision and coolers for it. Mustang rear end gears and so much more. Report Abuse

Highway Star clamboy , 05/14/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car is a remarkable value. Paid 22K CPO in Aug and this thing rides like an American S-Class. Could it be a little faster...maybe. Once its off the line this car is an animal from 20-120. I think Mercury hit it right. More horses would've made this car a gas guzzler. I think that they bailed out way too soon on HiPo.. now Chrysler has all the 4 door muscle. Including a suicide door Imperial.(Way to fo LM asleep at the wheel as ususal.) This car is BEAUTIFUL in every way imaginable. They should bring it back and offer a light 4.6 and a Supercharged version. . I love this car. Drive it once and you'll want it

All cars should be like this Bob J , 06/19/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I drive over 100 miles a day to and from work (mostly highway). I get 25 MPG in the summer and 22MPG in the winter (hate that winter gas). The car is big and roomy. It reminds me more of the cars from the late 1960's. At nearly 50,000 miles, its time to replace the rear tire, again.

Still Crazy in Love Silverauder , 03/07/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Ordered my'04 Silver Birch in Oct.'03 (after owning a Crown Vic that just made me yawn.)WOW! Not the same animal...the difference between a house cat and a tiger! Reliability is suberb. A daily driver, it performs flawlessly. Love the handling that takes me through the twisties with ease. It's just plain ol' FUN to drive. It's striking exterior and throaty exhaust note still turns heads. After all these years still get a thrill jumping behind the wheel and firing it up. With low production numbers over 2 model years, many devoted owners keep in touch via internet forums and regional meets. For gearheads, this car is a dream. Wake it up...and hear the tiger roar!