Estimated values
2017 Genesis G80 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,019
|$24,510
|$27,129
|Clean
|$21,325
|$23,726
|$26,244
|Average
|$19,937
|$22,159
|$24,472
|Rough
|$18,549
|$20,592
|$22,701
Estimated values
2017 Genesis G80 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,754
|$25,327
|$28,035
|Clean
|$22,037
|$24,518
|$27,120
|Average
|$20,602
|$22,899
|$25,290
|Rough
|$19,168
|$21,280
|$23,459
Estimated values
2017 Genesis G80 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,767
|$30,908
|$34,212
|Clean
|$26,892
|$29,920
|$33,095
|Average
|$25,142
|$27,944
|$30,862
|Rough
|$23,392
|$25,968
|$28,628