Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Kona Iron Man 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,449
|$23,651
|$26,358
|Clean
|$21,077
|$23,238
|$25,888
|Average
|$20,334
|$22,411
|$24,950
|Rough
|$19,591
|$21,584
|$24,012
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,945
|$21,992
|$24,509
|Clean
|$19,599
|$21,607
|$24,073
|Average
|$18,908
|$20,839
|$23,201
|Rough
|$18,217
|$20,070
|$22,328
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Kona SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,416
|$15,424
|$17,890
|Clean
|$13,184
|$15,154
|$17,572
|Average
|$12,719
|$14,615
|$16,935
|Rough
|$12,254
|$14,076
|$16,298
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Kona SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,301
|$16,369
|$18,911
|Clean
|$14,053
|$16,083
|$18,574
|Average
|$13,557
|$15,511
|$17,901
|Rough
|$13,062
|$14,939
|$17,228
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Kona SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,527
|$16,627
|$19,208
|Clean
|$14,275
|$16,337
|$18,866
|Average
|$13,772
|$15,756
|$18,183
|Rough
|$13,268
|$15,174
|$17,499
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Kona Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,817
|$19,094
|$21,893
|Clean
|$16,526
|$18,761
|$21,503
|Average
|$15,943
|$18,093
|$20,724
|Rough
|$15,360
|$17,426
|$19,944
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Kona SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,383
|$17,553
|$20,217
|Clean
|$15,116
|$17,246
|$19,857
|Average
|$14,583
|$16,632
|$19,137
|Rough
|$14,050
|$16,019
|$18,418
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Kona Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,775
|$20,702
|$23,072
|Clean
|$18,449
|$20,340
|$22,661
|Average
|$17,799
|$19,616
|$21,840
|Rough
|$17,148
|$18,893
|$21,019
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,934
|$20,878
|$23,268
|Clean
|$18,606
|$20,514
|$22,854
|Average
|$17,950
|$19,784
|$22,025
|Rough
|$17,294
|$19,054
|$21,197
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Kona Iron Man 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,663
|$22,784
|$25,392
|Clean
|$20,305
|$22,386
|$24,940
|Average
|$19,588
|$21,589
|$24,036
|Rough
|$18,872
|$20,793
|$23,132