2019 Hyundai Kona Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Kona Iron Man 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,449$23,651$26,358
Clean$21,077$23,238$25,888
Average$20,334$22,411$24,950
Rough$19,591$21,584$24,012
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,945$21,992$24,509
Clean$19,599$21,607$24,073
Average$18,908$20,839$23,201
Rough$18,217$20,070$22,328
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Kona SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,416$15,424$17,890
Clean$13,184$15,154$17,572
Average$12,719$14,615$16,935
Rough$12,254$14,076$16,298
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Kona SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,301$16,369$18,911
Clean$14,053$16,083$18,574
Average$13,557$15,511$17,901
Rough$13,062$14,939$17,228
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Kona SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,527$16,627$19,208
Clean$14,275$16,337$18,866
Average$13,772$15,756$18,183
Rough$13,268$15,174$17,499
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Kona Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,817$19,094$21,893
Clean$16,526$18,761$21,503
Average$15,943$18,093$20,724
Rough$15,360$17,426$19,944
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Kona SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,383$17,553$20,217
Clean$15,116$17,246$19,857
Average$14,583$16,632$19,137
Rough$14,050$16,019$18,418
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Kona Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,775$20,702$23,072
Clean$18,449$20,340$22,661
Average$17,799$19,616$21,840
Rough$17,148$18,893$21,019
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,934$20,878$23,268
Clean$18,606$20,514$22,854
Average$17,950$19,784$22,025
Rough$17,294$19,054$21,197
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Hyundai Kona on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Hyundai Kona with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,275 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,337 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Kona is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Hyundai Kona with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,275 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,337 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Hyundai Kona, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Hyundai Kona with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,275 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,337 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Hyundai Kona. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Hyundai Kona and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Hyundai Kona ranges from $13,268 to $19,208, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Hyundai Kona is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.