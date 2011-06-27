  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Capri
  4. Used 1992 Mercury Capri
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Mercury Capri Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Capri
Overview
See Capri Inventory
See Capri Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2423
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)244.2/310.8 mi.233.1/288.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.11.1 gal.
Combined MPG2423
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque95 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm136 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 5750 rpm132 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.52.4 in.
Front shoulder room50.9 in.50.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.4 in.34.4 in.
Rear hip Room40.6 in.40.6 in.
Rear leg room25.8 in.25.8 in.
Rear shoulder room36.2 in.36.2 in.
Measurements
Length166.1 in.166.1 in.
Curb weight2404 lbs.2404 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.2 cu.ft.6.2 cu.ft.
Height50.2 in.50.2 in.
Wheel base94.7 in.94.7 in.
Width64.6 in.64.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cardinal Red
  • Dark Charcoal Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Dark Charcoal Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
See Capri InventorySee Capri Inventory

Related Used 1992 Mercury Capri info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles