Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK320 Features & Specs

More about the 2004 SLK-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,050
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.3/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque229 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle32.9 ft.
Valves18
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
telescopic steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.7 in.
leatheryes
Measurements
Front track58.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3120 lbs.
Gross weight3671 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Length157.9 in.
Height50.4 in.
EPA interior volume53.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base94.5 in.
Width67.5 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Alabaster White
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • designo Silver Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Magma Red
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Black
  • Firemist Red Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Terra Cotta
  • designo Silver
  • Crimson
  • Charcoal
  • Sienna Beige
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
225/50R V tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
