Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK32 AMG® Consumer Reviews
SLK32 AMG
I love this car. It's addictive to drive, and the power is awesome. Concerns about acceleration are never an issue. The interior looks a little old, and not all that expensive. The CD changer (which is an option) skips if you hit a pothole and the ride translates uneven road surfaces. But this is a sports car, so you should expect that. The car feels well built and drives wonderfully. The only thing I dont like about the cars driving dynamics would be the steering. It's a bit clunky, and isn't as precise as it should be. The steering wheel is also a little big, and doesnt tilt. It's a great car, if you want something that can take on a Corvette, and that is understated.
Dream Car for under $60k
Best car I have ever owned (out of 48). I am a car enthusiast and the last 4 sportcars were 00 Vette, 00 Boxster, 01 S2000, 01 Boxster S. SLK32 has better acceleration than vette, with Boxster handling, and S2000 fun w/tiptronic shift and ESP control. Boxsters were slow, Vette had heavy feel and poor visibility, S2000 loud and clutch slipped. SLK32 0-60 time of 4.6 secs. Cabin is awesome with Bose system and I fit well(6' 3"). Xeon headlights are awesome. Ride is smooth and silky. Visibility best for convertable-due to wide rear window and small roof pillars. Car exceeded all expectations
Sizzling Car
This car has been my Wonderful Wife's primary car for about 12 years. She purchased it used with low mileage (15k) & used it 5-6 days a week to travel approximately 100 miles a day. She Loved the car yes I say loved it. Recently on her way home from work while thankfully close to home the her trusty Chariot stalled & failed to restart. When I arrived I attempted to restart the car & received a Crank no start condition. We had the vehicle towed home & I began a 12 day journey to Reignite the stalled steed. Well unfortunately after diagnosing (using a code reader & addressing the specific codes) the condition & changing several small items: gas cap, air filter, spark plugs, camshaft monitor, crankshaft monitor & checking all the fuses & a k40 computer board: I finally relinquished control & had Our Mechanic to save the day. Unfortunately he couldn't either. He decided to check the engine compression with two different meters and found little or no compression in all 4 cylinders. The only maintenance that was performed on the car in five years & 149k has been oil/filter changes & tires. This car was so reliable that even when it took its last breath it did so, Close to home & not strand my Wife in the boonies. My recommendation check the manufacturer's suggested timing chain interval & you will have a fun little ride for a long time.
- Safety
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
Good Weekend Fun Car
My wife and I purchased our SLK 32 last year as a fun car. Being a 11 yr old car, we use it about 5-7K miles a year driving it on nice days. So far we have been pleased with this car. The only negative issue is the center console being scratched up and worn. Otherwise a really clean car.
RED BULLET
SLK32 AMG IS A GREAT CAR! MORE FUN TO OWN THAN I COULD HAVE EVER IMAGINED. I LIVE ABOVE 5,000 FT AND THE SUPERCHARGER ALLOWS THE CAR TO PERFORM LIKE IT IS AT SEA LEVEL. THE AMG BRAKES, TRANSMISSION AND STEERING TAKE THE STANDARD SLK TO A HIGHER LEVEL
