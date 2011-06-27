Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK32 AMG® Consumer Reviews

SLK32 AMG darren , 09/28/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I love this car. It's addictive to drive, and the power is awesome. Concerns about acceleration are never an issue. The interior looks a little old, and not all that expensive. The CD changer (which is an option) skips if you hit a pothole and the ride translates uneven road surfaces. But this is a sports car, so you should expect that. The car feels well built and drives wonderfully. The only thing I dont like about the cars driving dynamics would be the steering. It's a bit clunky, and isn't as precise as it should be. The steering wheel is also a little big, and doesnt tilt. It's a great car, if you want something that can take on a Corvette, and that is understated. Report Abuse

Dream Car for under $60k Tim Gaither , 04/07/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Best car I have ever owned (out of 48). I am a car enthusiast and the last 4 sportcars were 00 Vette, 00 Boxster, 01 S2000, 01 Boxster S. SLK32 has better acceleration than vette, with Boxster handling, and S2000 fun w/tiptronic shift and ESP control. Boxsters were slow, Vette had heavy feel and poor visibility, S2000 loud and clutch slipped. SLK32 0-60 time of 4.6 secs. Cabin is awesome with Bose system and I fit well(6' 3"). Xeon headlights are awesome. Ride is smooth and silky. Visibility best for convertable-due to wide rear window and small roof pillars. Car exceeded all expectations

Sizzling Car Chris Bond , 05/10/2016 SLK32 AMG 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl S/C 5A) 6 of 8 people found this review helpful This car has been my Wonderful Wife's primary car for about 12 years. She purchased it used with low mileage (15k) & used it 5-6 days a week to travel approximately 100 miles a day. She Loved the car yes I say loved it. Recently on her way home from work while thankfully close to home the her trusty Chariot stalled & failed to restart. When I arrived I attempted to restart the car & received a Crank no start condition. We had the vehicle towed home & I began a 12 day journey to Reignite the stalled steed. Well unfortunately after diagnosing (using a code reader & addressing the specific codes) the condition & changing several small items: gas cap, air filter, spark plugs, camshaft monitor, crankshaft monitor & checking all the fuses & a k40 computer board: I finally relinquished control & had Our Mechanic to save the day. Unfortunately he couldn't either. He decided to check the engine compression with two different meters and found little or no compression in all 4 cylinders. The only maintenance that was performed on the car in five years & 149k has been oil/filter changes & tires. This car was so reliable that even when it took its last breath it did so, Close to home & not strand my Wife in the boonies. My recommendation check the manufacturer's suggested timing chain interval & you will have a fun little ride for a long time. Safety Performance Comfort Reliability

Good Weekend Fun Car ziblebot , 03/04/2013 5 of 9 people found this review helpful My wife and I purchased our SLK 32 last year as a fun car. Being a 11 yr old car, we use it about 5-7K miles a year driving it on nice days. So far we have been pleased with this car. The only negative issue is the center console being scratched up and worn. Otherwise a really clean car.