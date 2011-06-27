  1. Home
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class Features & Specs

More about the 2017 SLC-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,950
Starting MSRP
$60,300
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6
Combined MPG2723
Total Seating22
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)397.5/508.8 mi.370.0/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG2723
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque273 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm384 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower241 hp @ 5550 rpm362 hp @ 5550 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.36.8 ft.
Valves1624
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4V6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyesyes
brake dryingyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front head airbagsyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
Packages
Premium 2 Packageyesyes
Premium 3 Packageyesyes
Sport Packageyesno
Premium 1 Packageyesno
Night Packageyesyes
AMG Handling Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
memory card slotyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
11 total speakersnoyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)noyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersnoyes
speed sensitive volume controlnoyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyes
500 watts stereo outputnoyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front cupholdersyesyes
leather steering wheelyesno
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyes
suede and leather steering wheelnoyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyes
hands-free entrynoyes
Interior Options
RadioComand system w/navigationComand system w/navigation
Illuminated Door Sillsyesyes
Garmin Map Pilotyesyes
Smartphone Integration Packageyesyes
Deletion of Red Seatbelts to Blacknoyes
Analog Clock on Dashboardnoyes
AMG Illuminated Door Sill Panelsnoyes
Compass in Mirrornoyes
Instrumentation
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyesyes
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
sport front seatsyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.52.2 in.
leatheretteyesno
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
10 -way power driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyes
premium leather/sueded microfibernoyes
Exterior Options
18" Twin 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyesno
Panoramic Roof w/MAGIC SKY CONTROLyesyes
Rear Spoileryesno
Wheel Locksyesyes
18" AMG multispoke (Titanium)yesyes
Chrome Hood Fin Coversyesyes
18" AMG Multispoke (Black)yesno
Black Roof w/Headliner for Sun Protectionyesyes
18" AMG 10-spoke (Black)noyes
Color-keyed Side Mirrorsnoyes
18" AMG 10-spoke (Titanium)noyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity10.1 cu.ft.10.1 cu.ft.
Length162.8 in.163.1 in.
Curb weight3296 lbs.3541 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.10.1 cu.ft.
Height51.3 in.51.3 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.95.7 in.
Width71.5 in.71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Black
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • designo Magno Shadow Grey (Matte)
  • Mars Red
  • Indium Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sahara Beige, leather
  • Sahara Beige, leatherette
  • Bengal Red/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa (Sport)v, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • Platinum White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black w/Red Stitching, premium leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
245/40R17 tiresyesno
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesno
Performance tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsnoyes
255/35R18 tiresnoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
