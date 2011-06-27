Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$85,050
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$85,050
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$85,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/534.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$85,050
Torque354 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower329 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$85,050
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$85,050
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Sport Wheel Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$85,050
600 watts stereo outputyes
video monitoryes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$85,050
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$85,050
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$85,050
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
SPLITVIEWyes
Bang & Olufsen BeoSoundyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$85,050
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$85,050
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room53.6 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$85,050
19" Multispoke Wheelyes
Soft Close Doorsyes
MAGIC SKY CONTROLyes
Wheel Locksyes
19" Twin 5-Spoke Wheelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$85,050
Maximum cargo capacity13.5 cu.ft.
Length181.6 in.
Curb weight3836 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height51.8 in.
Wheel base101.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$85,050
Exterior Colors
  • designo Magno Alanite Grey (Matte Finish)
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • designo Magno Cashmere White (Matte Finish)
  • designo Mocha Black
  • Mars Red
  • designo Diamond White
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Polar White
  • designo Graphite
  • Black
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Shadow Grey
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Brown/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Red/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Beige/Brown, leather
  • Red/Black, leather
  • Ash/Grey, leather
  • Beige/Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Platinum White, premium leather
  • designo Tuscany Beige Pearl, premium leather
  • designo Sand, premium leather
  • designo Light Brown, premium leather
  • designo Titanium Grey Pearl, premium leather
  • designo Sienna Brown, premium leather
  • designo Deep White, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$85,050
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
285/35R18 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$85,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$85,050
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
