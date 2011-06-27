Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Great to buy used rlovelace1 , 06/17/2011 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I purchased my SL55 AMG in Feb of 2010. The bad... had to repair air suspension on front and back. The good... MB significantly reduced the cost of the repair. The excitement of most new car purchases ware off in a month or so. Not this car. I look forward to driving this car every day. Performance is very good, looks are great with top up or down. I can't belive how well it handles based on the weight being over 4,300 lbs. It goes where ever you point it with plenty of power on tap. It is a shame this care does not come with a license to speed. Pay the extra cost for the AMG. It is definately worth it. Report Abuse

Love It!!! ChitownSL55 , 12/31/2009 20 of 22 people found this review helpful I bought this car because I wanted a toy. Something to drive on nice days with the top down. The car is beautiful. People stop me all the time to tell me what a nice car it is. It looks great weather the top is up or down. I don't really get to open it up because here in Chicago there is always too much traffic but I have driven it late at night and the car is a rocket. It sounds great when you start it and press on the gas and heads will turn to look where the roar is coming from.

AMG road trip John Benz , 11/15/2008 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I recently purchased a pre-owned low mileage 2005 SL55 AMG, and to get it home I had to make an 1800 mile run across the country. What a wonderful trip! I found the car quiet and comfortable with exceptional road manners. Never a tired leg or back muscle after a long day on the road. If you like, the 55 is an amazing performance car, or if you want to take it easy and enjoy the luxury features, it'll do that too. Both worlds are extreme in this super car, and it never fails to get lots of attention wherever you go. Styling and performance are second to none. Maybe more bells and whistles than I really need, but I'm still learning to appreciate them. Easily the greatest car I've ever driven.

Excellent build quality ap , 01/17/2010 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Great car..if you lie performance in a good looking package, then this is your car. i upgraded my heat exchanger, intercooler pump, and my crank shaft pulley to really make the car a BEAST!!! you can easily add an ECU upgrade and make this car a monster to drive! have fun