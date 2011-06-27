Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Great to buy used
I purchased my SL55 AMG in Feb of 2010. The bad... had to repair air suspension on front and back. The good... MB significantly reduced the cost of the repair. The excitement of most new car purchases ware off in a month or so. Not this car. I look forward to driving this car every day. Performance is very good, looks are great with top up or down. I can't belive how well it handles based on the weight being over 4,300 lbs. It goes where ever you point it with plenty of power on tap. It is a shame this care does not come with a license to speed. Pay the extra cost for the AMG. It is definately worth it.
Love It!!!
I bought this car because I wanted a toy. Something to drive on nice days with the top down. The car is beautiful. People stop me all the time to tell me what a nice car it is. It looks great weather the top is up or down. I don't really get to open it up because here in Chicago there is always too much traffic but I have driven it late at night and the car is a rocket. It sounds great when you start it and press on the gas and heads will turn to look where the roar is coming from.
AMG road trip
I recently purchased a pre-owned low mileage 2005 SL55 AMG, and to get it home I had to make an 1800 mile run across the country. What a wonderful trip! I found the car quiet and comfortable with exceptional road manners. Never a tired leg or back muscle after a long day on the road. If you like, the 55 is an amazing performance car, or if you want to take it easy and enjoy the luxury features, it'll do that too. Both worlds are extreme in this super car, and it never fails to get lots of attention wherever you go. Styling and performance are second to none. Maybe more bells and whistles than I really need, but I'm still learning to appreciate them. Easily the greatest car I've ever driven.
Excellent build quality
Great car..if you lie performance in a good looking package, then this is your car. i upgraded my heat exchanger, intercooler pump, and my crank shaft pulley to really make the car a BEAST!!! you can easily add an ECU upgrade and make this car a monster to drive! have fun
This is great
My fourth Benz. No problems, just plain fun. Looks good, unbelievable power. Surprising amount of room with the top up. First thing I did was take a two week road trip from Minneapolis to Denver to South Padre, Texas and back. Plenty of room for golf clubs and all our gear. Was a short 5000 miles as fast as this car moves and I was ready to go again right after we got back. Once a day (sometimes more) I get complimented "great car". Might be the last passenger car I'll ever buy.
