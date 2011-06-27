  1. Home
Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Features & Specs

More about the 2000 SL-Class
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V8
Combined MPG1417
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.2/379.8 mi.316.5/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG1417
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque420 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm339 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l5.0 l
Horsepower389 hp @ 5200 rpm302 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV12V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.37.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.53.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.55.4 in.
Measurements
Length177.1 in.177.1 in.
Curb weight4455 lbs.4125 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.9 cu.ft.7.9 cu.ft.
Height51.3 in.51.3 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.99.0 in.
Width71.3 in.71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Midnight Blue
  • Magma Red
  • Designo Slate Blue
  • Firemist Red
  • Desert Silver
  • Dark Turquoise
  • Black
  • Azure Blue
  • Glacier White
  • designo Black Diamond
  • Black Opal
  • Aquamarine
  • Mineral Green
  • Calypso Green
  • Obsidian Black
Interior Colors
  • designo Red
  • Dark Blue
  • Black
  • Java
  • Ash
  • Shell
