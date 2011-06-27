Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/18 mpg
|15/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|253.2/379.8 mi.
|316.5/443.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|420 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|339 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|389 hp @ 5200 rpm
|302 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V12
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.1 in.
|37.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|53.2 in.
|53.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|177.1 in.
|177.1 in.
|Curb weight
|4455 lbs.
|4125 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|7.9 cu.ft.
|7.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|51.3 in.
|51.3 in.
|Wheel base
|99.0 in.
|99.0 in.
|Width
|71.3 in.
|71.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
