Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

Dissatisfied in Tennessee , 11/11/2018 S 560 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

30 of 34 people found this review helpful

I bought this car new in September from a Sonic dealership. Gorgeous car. By the first week of October, it was in the shop. The convertible top started to raise, then froze with the boot open. The top could not be raised or lowered. After 8 days, service manager of dealer called to explain that it could not be repaired, that this was a problem with 2018 S class cabriolets. He says that production has been canceled and that MBUSA had just bought about 10-12 of the cars back. I asked about a loaner and was promised one -- three separate times. I never got one -- apparently they know this will be a long process. Service manager advised that Mercedes wanted me in any other car ... just not an S class cabriolet. I researched and made a selection. At one point, my sales person even sent me a link to the proposed replacement car, at another Sonic dealer. After a couple of weeks, I called and asked where the car was. Difficulty dealer trading for it, I was told. Furious, I called MBUSA, who denied knowing anything. Then my dealer sales person texted that MBUSA was going to buy me out, and it would be an "ordeal." MBUSA denied when I called, said they had issues with the dealer, and said they would be back in touch. Days go by before I hear back (despite a promise to call me the next day). Eventually, I am told that they are recommending a buyout, but it will be 2-4 weeks for regional "approval." Fortunately, after pitching a fit, I hear the next day that I will be bought out, but it the process will be turned over to a third party logistics firm to handle. I got all documents to them within 24 hours, and have yet to hear anything; they advised process will take up to 4 weeks. In sum, I bought a new Mercedes flagship vehicle; it was operated over about 2.5 weeks before it ceased to function; my dealer tells me it's defective and promises a new, slightly more expensive and different car (but never responds to requests for a loaner); I call MBUSA; dealer and manufacturer point fingers at each other; eventually I am promised a buyout (MBUSA never answers directly the question of whether this is a recurring defect for S class cabriolets); and I am still waiting on my money, paying insurance since I still own the car, more than 5 weeks after the car left my possession and almost four weeks to the day I was promised a new car. I've owned a Porsche, a Range Rovers, BMW M3, 2 Audi A8Ls, an early Infinity Q45, and two Hondas in my life. All great cars. This has been the single worst customer experience for any product, let alone the most expensive car I've ever bought.