Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Too much, too often
The qualifier. I have had almost everything, Cadillac, Jaguar XJL, Rolls Royce, Lincoln, BMW, Lexus and Infinity and several Mercedes - all the upper end models. This 2017 S 550 has to go into the shop too often and costs too much. Brakes and rotors, $2,400, windshield wipers $200, tires (9 of them) at $438 because the run flats bubble when you hit a bump. Engineers say it is because of Houston streets. I ask you, if you buy a $110,000 car in Houston, where do they expect you to drive it? They should designate different tires and solve the porblem. Left turn signal cornering light, $3,567.00, you have to replace the entire assembly. Steering wheel got stuck in the up and extended position. I felt like I was driving a Metro Bus until I got it in the shop. Satellite system went out and had to be replaced. Console retracting door gets stuck. It really goes on and on. Some of it covered under warranty and some of it not but you still have to take it in. I am stuck in a lease until March of 2020 and that will be the last Mercedes. Captain of Industry or Captain Dummy? I can afford it, but I just can't deal with it. Sometimes I think they count on us putting up with that nonsense. It is my fault for buying one, but never, I mean never again. Rolls Royce and Lexus do much better.
Handles better than our 2008 E550
Expensive, but superior ride, handling, quiet, and very responsive, faster and better MPG than our 08 E550! Many features, finding out more as we drive the car. We were blown away with the self setting clock, the previous Mercedes clocks, tedious when changing time. A truly superior automobile, although I do miss the bullet proof paint of old, the new paint being water based is not as durable.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
16 months
This has been a great car. Sexy curves, top of the line everything, handles tight but rides very smoothly. I do give massages to some passengers, or one for myself after a tough day! This is a benchmark in the industry for sure.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The best sedan driver I've ever owned
I just read a few reviews of a 2017 MB S550 sedan and had lot's of troubles. I bought 8 months ago a 17 MB S550 4-Matic metallic brown exterior with the new 9-speed transmission and it's a great looking and driving vehicle. Beautiful across the board. I've never driven a smoother full loaded sedan EVER. My friend has a 2017 RR Ghost we exchanged cars for an hour and he admitted my car was equally as good as the ghost. I bought the car with 29K and 14 months on the warrantee and considerably less than half of the MSRP. You just can't beat it..
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My model has destronix and parktronics
only owned it for 1 week, love my car, plan to keep it for many years, got extended warranty and pre paid maintenance
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the S-Class
Related Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner