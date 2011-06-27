Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Walter , 09/08/2019 S 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

The qualifier. I have had almost everything, Cadillac, Jaguar XJL, Rolls Royce, Lincoln, BMW, Lexus and Infinity and several Mercedes - all the upper end models. This 2017 S 550 has to go into the shop too often and costs too much. Brakes and rotors, $2,400, windshield wipers $200, tires (9 of them) at $438 because the run flats bubble when you hit a bump. Engineers say it is because of Houston streets. I ask you, if you buy a $110,000 car in Houston, where do they expect you to drive it? They should designate different tires and solve the porblem. Left turn signal cornering light, $3,567.00, you have to replace the entire assembly. Steering wheel got stuck in the up and extended position. I felt like I was driving a Metro Bus until I got it in the shop. Satellite system went out and had to be replaced. Console retracting door gets stuck. It really goes on and on. Some of it covered under warranty and some of it not but you still have to take it in. I am stuck in a lease until March of 2020 and that will be the last Mercedes. Captain of Industry or Captain Dummy? I can afford it, but I just can't deal with it. Sometimes I think they count on us putting up with that nonsense. It is my fault for buying one, but never, I mean never again. Rolls Royce and Lexus do much better.