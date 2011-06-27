  1. Home
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Hybrid Consumer Reviews

4.0
2 reviews
No happe with S550e

Amal Elayyan, 10/20/2017
S 550e Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
17 of 20 people found this review helpful

I have been driving Mercedes most of my life even when I was young growing up my father always had a Mercedes. I love the car and the comfort level is great but I have never been so disappointed with a Mercedes in all my life as much as this time. I live in a gated very nice Golf community and most of my trips to San Francisco mostly no dirt or country driving, in 6 months the windshield crack twice the first time around I took it to the dealer and the cost was about $3000 now less than six months and the windshield crack again not sure if I want to spend another 3000 at the same time hate to drive such a nice beautiful almost new car with the window cracked, I took it to the dealer hoping they will honor some kind of warranty but no luck, Also the Car went totally dead on my few time not sure whey!!! I also felt it has been an issue with the charge because when I charged it totally to 100% and within 3-5 miles it the charge is down to 20% according to the manual I should drive a little longer in 100% charge. Like I said I always drove owned and leased Mercedes but never had to deal with so many issues as much as this one it is either a lemon or Mercedes need to invest a little more time in creating the electric cars with the same high standard and quality they usually offer and deliver to customers. Thank you, ae

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2017 S550e Review

KS, 12/15/2017
S 550e Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
0 of 13 people found this review helpful

Great car, fuel efficient too.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
