Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Amal Elayyan , 10/20/2017 S 550e Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)

I have been driving Mercedes most of my life even when I was young growing up my father always had a Mercedes. I love the car and the comfort level is great but I have never been so disappointed with a Mercedes in all my life as much as this time. I live in a gated very nice Golf community and most of my trips to San Francisco mostly no dirt or country driving, in 6 months the windshield crack twice the first time around I took it to the dealer and the cost was about $3000 now less than six months and the windshield crack again not sure if I want to spend another 3000 at the same time hate to drive such a nice beautiful almost new car with the window cracked, I took it to the dealer hoping they will honor some kind of warranty but no luck, Also the Car went totally dead on my few time not sure whey!!! I also felt it has been an issue with the charge because when I charged it totally to 100% and within 3-5 miles it the charge is down to 20% according to the manual I should drive a little longer in 100% charge. Like I said I always drove owned and leased Mercedes but never had to deal with so many issues as much as this one it is either a lemon or Mercedes need to invest a little more time in creating the electric cars with the same high standard and quality they usually offer and deliver to customers. Thank you, ae