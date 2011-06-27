Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
S-Class Coupe
S 550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$103,923*
Total Cash Price
$58,314
S-Class Hybrid
S 550 Plug-In HYBRID 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$91,967*
Total Cash Price
$51,605
S-Class S 63 AMG 4MATIC
S 63 AMG 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (5.5 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$125,995*
Total Cash Price
$70,699
S 63 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$129,673*
Total Cash Price
$72,763
S-Class Sedan
S 600 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$126,914*
Total Cash Price
$71,215
S 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$95,646*
Total Cash Price
$53,669
S 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$91,967*
Total Cash Price
$51,605
S-Class S 65 AMG
S 65 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$93,806*
Total Cash Price
$52,637
S 65 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$133,352*
Total Cash Price
$74,827
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S-Class Coupe S 550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,870
|$1,927
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,929
|Maintenance
|$5,660
|$2,674
|$2,641
|$2,409
|$6,383
|$19,767
|Repairs
|$1,799
|$1,924
|$2,074
|$2,234
|$2,406
|$10,437
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,089
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,297
|Financing
|$3,136
|$2,522
|$1,867
|$1,168
|$423
|$9,116
|Depreciation
|$13,663
|$7,851
|$6,709
|$5,719
|$4,880
|$38,822
|Fuel
|$2,365
|$2,435
|$2,509
|$2,584
|$2,661
|$12,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,582
|$19,385
|$17,835
|$16,210
|$18,911
|$103,923
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S-Class Hybrid S 550 Plug-In HYBRID 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,655
|$1,705
|$1,756
|$1,808
|$1,863
|$8,787
|Maintenance
|$5,009
|$2,366
|$2,337
|$2,132
|$5,649
|$17,493
|Repairs
|$1,592
|$1,703
|$1,835
|$1,977
|$2,129
|$9,236
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,734
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,918
|Financing
|$2,775
|$2,232
|$1,652
|$1,034
|$374
|$8,067
|Depreciation
|$12,091
|$6,948
|$5,937
|$5,061
|$4,319
|$34,356
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,949
|$17,155
|$15,783
|$14,345
|$16,735
|$91,967
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S-Class S 63 AMG 4MATIC S 63 AMG 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (5.5 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,267
|$2,336
|$2,406
|$2,477
|$2,552
|$12,038
|Maintenance
|$6,862
|$3,241
|$3,202
|$2,921
|$7,739
|$23,965
|Repairs
|$2,181
|$2,333
|$2,514
|$2,708
|$2,917
|$12,653
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,746
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,998
|Financing
|$3,802
|$3,058
|$2,263
|$1,417
|$512
|$11,052
|Depreciation
|$16,565
|$9,519
|$8,134
|$6,934
|$5,917
|$47,068
|Fuel
|$2,867
|$2,952
|$3,041
|$3,133
|$3,226
|$15,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,290
|$23,502
|$21,623
|$19,653
|$22,927
|$125,995
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S-Class S 63 AMG 4MATIC S 63 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,334
|$2,404
|$2,476
|$2,549
|$2,627
|$12,390
|Maintenance
|$7,063
|$3,336
|$3,295
|$3,006
|$7,965
|$24,665
|Repairs
|$2,245
|$2,401
|$2,587
|$2,788
|$3,002
|$13,023
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,855
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,114
|Financing
|$3,913
|$3,147
|$2,329
|$1,458
|$527
|$11,374
|Depreciation
|$17,048
|$9,797
|$8,371
|$7,136
|$6,090
|$48,442
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,039
|$3,130
|$3,225
|$3,321
|$15,665
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,408
|$24,189
|$22,254
|$20,226
|$23,596
|$129,673
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S-Class Sedan S 600 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,284
|$2,353
|$2,423
|$2,495
|$2,571
|$12,126
|Maintenance
|$6,912
|$3,265
|$3,225
|$2,942
|$7,796
|$24,140
|Repairs
|$2,197
|$2,350
|$2,532
|$2,728
|$2,938
|$12,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,773
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,027
|Financing
|$3,829
|$3,080
|$2,280
|$1,427
|$516
|$11,132
|Depreciation
|$16,686
|$9,588
|$8,193
|$6,984
|$5,960
|$47,411
|Fuel
|$2,888
|$2,974
|$3,064
|$3,156
|$3,250
|$15,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,570
|$23,674
|$21,781
|$19,796
|$23,094
|$126,914
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S-Class Sedan S 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,721
|$1,773
|$1,826
|$1,880
|$1,938
|$9,138
|Maintenance
|$5,209
|$2,461
|$2,430
|$2,217
|$5,875
|$18,193
|Repairs
|$1,656
|$1,771
|$1,908
|$2,056
|$2,214
|$9,605
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,843
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,035
|Financing
|$2,886
|$2,321
|$1,718
|$1,075
|$389
|$8,390
|Depreciation
|$12,575
|$7,226
|$6,174
|$5,263
|$4,492
|$35,730
|Fuel
|$2,177
|$2,241
|$2,309
|$2,378
|$2,449
|$11,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,067
|$17,841
|$16,414
|$14,919
|$17,404
|$95,646
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S-Class Sedan S 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,655
|$1,705
|$1,756
|$1,808
|$1,863
|$8,787
|Maintenance
|$5,009
|$2,366
|$2,337
|$2,132
|$5,649
|$17,493
|Repairs
|$1,592
|$1,703
|$1,835
|$1,977
|$2,129
|$9,236
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,734
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,918
|Financing
|$2,775
|$2,232
|$1,652
|$1,034
|$374
|$8,067
|Depreciation
|$12,091
|$6,948
|$5,937
|$5,061
|$4,319
|$34,356
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,949
|$17,155
|$15,783
|$14,345
|$16,735
|$91,967
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S-Class S 65 AMG S 65 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,844
|$1,900
|$8,963
|Maintenance
|$5,109
|$2,413
|$2,384
|$2,175
|$5,762
|$17,843
|Repairs
|$1,624
|$1,737
|$1,872
|$2,017
|$2,172
|$9,421
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,789
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,976
|Financing
|$2,831
|$2,277
|$1,685
|$1,055
|$381
|$8,228
|Depreciation
|$12,333
|$7,087
|$6,056
|$5,162
|$4,405
|$35,043
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,333
|$2,402
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,508
|$17,498
|$16,099
|$14,632
|$17,070
|$93,806
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S-Class S 65 AMG S 65 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,400
|$2,472
|$2,546
|$2,622
|$2,701
|$12,741
|Maintenance
|$7,263
|$3,431
|$3,389
|$3,091
|$8,191
|$25,365
|Repairs
|$2,308
|$2,469
|$2,661
|$2,867
|$3,087
|$13,392
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,964
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$4,231
|Financing
|$4,024
|$3,236
|$2,395
|$1,499
|$542
|$11,697
|Depreciation
|$17,532
|$10,075
|$8,609
|$7,338
|$6,263
|$49,816
|Fuel
|$3,035
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$16,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$40,526
|$24,875
|$22,885
|$20,800
|$24,266
|$133,352
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Virginia is:not available
