Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Our 3rd S Class
We've owned 5 MB's and to be honest I can identify with the people who have had problems. I've had issues with MB in the past but fortunately for us this time seems to be a charm. We did however have to have the battery replaced. It seems if one has the push button start/stop feature, one has to be sure the car is off and not in standby mode or it will deplete the battery. Now to the good stuff. This car rocks!! This is the best luxury car on the road bar none. I'd put it up against anything out there where luxury is concerned, including Rolls or Bentley. When compared to the uber luxury cars the new S-Class is a champ!
The Epitome Of Understated Luxury
After several thousand miles in a 2015 S550 it would be hard to imagine a more well rounded or comfortable luxury sedan. Performance with the 449HP V8 is more than adequate for any circumstance, and handling is better than one might expect given the size and weight of the car, especially when in the sport mode. The ride is remarkable over any surface and the noise level is lower than any luxury car I've owned, including a Bentley Flying Spur. Mileage is runnning about 20 MPG in combination town and highway driving, getting 25+ on the highway. The technology features abound but are subtle enough not to intrude excessively, and aren't difficult to master. Not one problem so far. A home run Update- After almost 4 years we still love the S550 and have had 0 problems. Supremely comfortable. Great road trip car, getting 27 mpg on the highway. Still outclasses the competition, would buy again with no regrets. Update 2- Approaching 5 years of ownership now and we still LOVE our S550. Still no problems in over 40000 miles. We will continue to drive it for a few more years, as there's still nothing better out there. Best car we've ever owned.
Excellent Through 1,000 Miles
Prior vehicle was a 2014 E250. It had 40K miles with no issues. Reason for the S class was I wanted it and didn't want to wait for the diesel. The S is the finest vehicle I have driven. The ride stands out, it is smooth and does not float, handling is outstanding for a large vehicle. The seats are second to none, multiple adjustments and massage minimize driver fatigue. Interior design works very well ergonomically while looking great. With voice command and nearly every function within easy reach on the COMAND system driver can focus on driving while managing other features. The S550 provides more than enough power; haven't detected the turbo lag I experienced in the E Class
Bucket list car
It eats tires and brakes, and will cost you more for gas as it is lucky to get 16mpg if you do not drive on freeway every day. Definitely would be the car if you did a lot of open road driving at higher speeds. Lots of power for passing even at high speeds. Quiet and great ride.
This car is amazing
I love this vehicle. LOVE it! I've been a Mercedes fan for quite some time. I previously owned an S-550 from 2008. I loved that car too. I didn't want to give it up and held onto it forever. Finally decided technology was so far advanced that it was time to but something newer and this car does NOT disappoint. It's fast, comfortable, stylish and quite simply just badass. It's such a classy car. 100 stars. It's seriously that awesome.
