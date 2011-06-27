Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Consumer Reviews

Our 3rd S Class ecurry , 06/14/2015 S550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful We've owned 5 MB's and to be honest I can identify with the people who have had problems. I've had issues with MB in the past but fortunately for us this time seems to be a charm. We did however have to have the battery replaced. It seems if one has the push button start/stop feature, one has to be sure the car is off and not in standby mode or it will deplete the battery. Now to the good stuff. This car rocks!! This is the best luxury car on the road bar none. I'd put it up against anything out there where luxury is concerned, including Rolls or Bentley. When compared to the uber luxury cars the new S-Class is a champ! Report Abuse

The Epitome Of Understated Luxury chofgarden , 01/01/2015 S 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 45 of 48 people found this review helpful After several thousand miles in a 2015 S550 it would be hard to imagine a more well rounded or comfortable luxury sedan. Performance with the 449HP V8 is more than adequate for any circumstance, and handling is better than one might expect given the size and weight of the car, especially when in the sport mode. The ride is remarkable over any surface and the noise level is lower than any luxury car I've owned, including a Bentley Flying Spur. Mileage is runnning about 20 MPG in combination town and highway driving, getting 25+ on the highway. The technology features abound but are subtle enough not to intrude excessively, and aren't difficult to master. Not one problem so far. A home run Update- After almost 4 years we still love the S550 and have had 0 problems. Supremely comfortable. Great road trip car, getting 27 mpg on the highway. Still outclasses the competition, would buy again with no regrets. Update 2- Approaching 5 years of ownership now and we still LOVE our S550. Still no problems in over 40000 miles. We will continue to drive it for a few more years, as there's still nothing better out there. Best car we've ever owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

What A Vehicle5 allanmwhag , 09/23/2015 S 550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This is the best car that I have ever owned. Beautiful exterior and interior. The car can drive itself, but I much prefer to have fun driving it myself. The handling is outstanding. Talk about the quiet inside. The only complaint that I have is the voice recognition. I have to repeat myself several times, but it may be me. Recently stopped by state trooper (not speeding) but for not displaying front license plate. I could not ruin the front grill with the plate. The car is a "head turner" and I get a lot of "thumbs-up" on the road. The only problem that I've had with this car was a software issue with the back up camera. Eventually the dealership worked out the problem and everything is okay now. Having driven it now for 6 months is a truly magnificent automobile. Still love the car! At times the voice recognition drives me crazy! I do not think that it is user friendly. I am very disappointed with the tires on this vehicle. They are extended Mobility tires or run-flats. I actually hate these tires and do not know why Mercedes puts them on the car. These are Goodyear tires on a 20 inch rim. I cannot wait to get rid of these tires and replace them with Michelin. I have already replaced the two front tires. One at 18,000 miles and the other at 20. There was still good tread on both of them. The first had a tear in the sidewall and the second one was a blowout. The car is in excellent riding car but I am sure that these tires detract from the ride. No more run-flat tires for me. The side walls are too stiff and thus do detract from what could be an excellent ride. I still love the car. There is still an occasional fight with the voice recognition on the command system. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Perfect (so far) S550 4matic Michael Broadston , 07/12/2015 S 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I have had the car for 3 months, 2500 miles and have absolutely no problems or issues. I went from a 2008 S550 to this 2015 S550 and the new one is a league of its own. Two days after purchase I went on a 300 mile trip on I10 here in Arizona. This gave me time to try and use all the options and gave me a very good comfort level with them. Some of my answers are based on my 2008 but again this car seems bullet proof. 7-12-16 Updating my review: After over a year I am still very happy with this car and love driving it. I wish the buttons to activate lane keeping, night vision etc were in another spot (below the radio screen?). Had regular service a few months ago and still no problems to report. This is a great car! 1-13-17 and 15,000 miles. Car is going strong with no problems other than having to replace the batteries in the key fob (done at no charge by the dealer). 7-1-18 traded the S550 in for a 2018 E400 cabriolet. Was tired of keeping up with an SL550 and the S550 so down to just the one Mercedes now. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse