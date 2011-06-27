  1. Home
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

List Price Range
$29,966 - $41,966
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best Vehicle Driven. Period

Tom D, 02/26/2018
S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
Bought CPO 2014 S550 with 49k on odometer. Silent engine, stunning interior and a bunch of safety options. Distronic Plus, Active lane assist, Night Vision along with 360 degree camera makes driving super safe. The active seats are amazing and the 5 different settings for massage are well designed. So refined, so technologically advanced it makes others wanna be MB. Cruise down a darkened highway knowing your vehicle is scanning the distance for humans or large animals, as it maintains the lane and speed all the while a hot stone massage is lowering your stress level. Nothing short of amazing.

Performance
Comfort
Value
Great Luxury Car til the Warranty Runs Out

JK in Chattanooga, 09/12/2019
S550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
I loved this car when the dealer was responsible for fixing the issues that arose but once that warranty ran out and low coolant light came on. WOW. Needed a new radiator. Pretty bad for a 5 year old car with 70,000 miles.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Thegreat mzb

Theodore, 07/31/2018
S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
Pick it up at factory in Germany. Big savings

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
