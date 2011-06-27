Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best Vehicle Driven. Period
Bought CPO 2014 S550 with 49k on odometer. Silent engine, stunning interior and a bunch of safety options. Distronic Plus, Active lane assist, Night Vision along with 360 degree camera makes driving super safe. The active seats are amazing and the 5 different settings for massage are well designed. So refined, so technologically advanced it makes others wanna be MB. Cruise down a darkened highway knowing your vehicle is scanning the distance for humans or large animals, as it maintains the lane and speed all the while a hot stone massage is lowering your stress level. Nothing short of amazing.
Great Luxury Car til the Warranty Runs Out
I loved this car when the dealer was responsible for fixing the issues that arose but once that warranty ran out and low coolant light came on. WOW. Needed a new radiator. Pretty bad for a 5 year old car with 70,000 miles.
