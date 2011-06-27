Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S65 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Russ , 07/12/2010

This car is amazing in every single category except styling, both in and out. Buttery-Smooth Ride, Excellent Materials and Build, Long Cruising Range (Important for all the interstate driving I do), long list of safety equipment, luxurious cabin and ugly looks in and out. Simply the ugliest vehicle to ever lay eyes on in the world. I would have jumped on the 7-Series in an instant if not for the firm ride, and the A8 lacked the AMG Power I needed. I almost downgraded to a Ford Taurus SHO because of the looks.