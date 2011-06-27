Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

A Great Car Mr. Marques , 08/18/2008 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is my first ever own Benz the 2004 Black on Black AMG. It is my retirement gift and it is everything that I could ever ask for in a sedan. The only bad thing I can say is the gas mileage but hey when you can go that fast what the heck. It's a beast and when I'm in heavy traffic on the Interstate I can hit the pedal and go yeah. So if you dare get one you won't be dissapointed. It's true to its form. Report Abuse

S55 AMG pat g , 12/23/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The S55 AMG has a perfect blend of comfort, styling and performance. I look forward to road trips in this car. It is incredible. It has tons of room, especially in the back. When I start the car with the keyless go, a cool option, the engine sound is incredible. The exhaust and supercharger emit a sound that lets the occupants know that there is plenty of power available when needed. The supercharger has a subtle and very cool whining sound that is downright stimulating. The active body control suspension is amazing and definitely adds a very connected and sporty but smooth feel to the ride. This is the ultimate sedan. Period.

2005 Mercedes S55 woodybyrd , 12/14/2004 5 of 7 people found this review helpful My 2005 Mercedes S55 is very sporty and fun to drive. I just came out of an S600. In summary, the S600 is like riding in a Maybach, the S55 is like driving the Maybach.

Mercedes- nothing but the worst. Philip , 08/23/2017 S55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) 13 of 22 people found this review helpful You better do your long, hard, and unbiased researched on this vehicle because if you do not, you will be presented with a host of surprises that can and will financially burry and emotionally burden you. This vehicle is not worth owning outside of warranty and if you are thinking about buying one for a few thousand dollars because it is cheap, you better know how to work on it or have a mechanic who has no bills. Regardless, you will pay...a lot. This vehicle is an absolute money pit. It is extremely unreliable. The abc pump, accumulators, struts, body control system are flawed and can and will drain your savings account. The transmission is one of the worst Mercedes has ever put out. It is extremely unreliable. It will either need to be replaced or overhauled. The conductor plate goes bad. The speed sensor goes bad. The crankshaft position sensor goes bad which will cause the car to not start or stall while driving. The ac blower motor and resistor go bad which results in no ac. The rain sensor goes bad. The interior temperature sensor goes bad which is located near the rear view mirror and will cause the climate control system to not work. The radio controls may exhibit delayed input. The transmission and motor mounts go bad very quickly even with moderate driving. Radiator longevity is low. Passenger sensors in seats fail and cause the srs light to come in which causes the 'pre safe unavailable' message to appear in the dash. Gear shifter selector bushings go bad. Soft-close doors fail. This car is just an absolute disaster. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value