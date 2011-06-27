Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

Baker , 05/11/2017 R350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)

14 of 14 people found this review helpful

This crossover by Mercedes is amazing. Steering is tight and responsible. Quality of everything is exquisite. Design was way ahead of its time. Now most cross overs look like it, so nobody thinks it looks weird. Everyone thinks this is a 2017 model even though they stopped making it in 2012. The design is timeless. Most comfortable car I've ever owned. Suspension/ ride is smooth as glass. Panoramic roof is beautiful. All wheel drive gets you through anything and gives precision control. This is a large but intimate and luxurious car. I love every minute I am driving it. I feel privileged to own it. Very reliable. Stereo is excellent with blue tooth. Warning sensors and back up camera help prevent any collision. Blue paint is gorgeous. I would never trade this car for anything. People ask me, "where did you get THIS? A blue r350 2011 or 2012 is very rare to find. Any owner of the car is lucky. It's a unique find. Everything a Mercedes should be. Most Mercedes are too small, but this is big and roomy, but not a huge SUV. At current blue book, this car is a steal. 2018 update. My wife and I have taken several cross country trips in that past year. No problems with the R350 and the ride is beautiful. So spacious. Cars and SUVs keep getting smaller, bit this crossover has large and cg comfortable interior space. If you can find one and thinking about buying one, dont hesitate. Love this Mercedes. They still sell it in China new starting at about $86000. You can get ac2011 or 2012 r350 for $15000. Get it. Affordable luxury. Will never go out of style.