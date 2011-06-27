  1. Home
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

Fantastic car

Paul, 11/13/2009
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

Replaced GL450 (which I loved)with R350. Never realized driving would be so much fun. Mileage not great but 19 in town and 24 on the road with the second tankful! Handles very much like my wife's S500 and is just as comfortable and secure on the road. Without question it's the best; most reliable, nicest appointed and well engineered Mercedes I've had.

