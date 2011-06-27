Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Della , 01/04/2019 ML63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)

I have a 2012 E350 Mercedes. I have not had it 2 years yet. I have replaced brakes, calibers , brake shoes, pads, etc. This week a belt broke and now I have to replaced belt, pulley and bracket. It is going to take 3 to 4 days to fix because they have to order the parts. Everything cost twice as much than other vehicles.