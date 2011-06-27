Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Consumer Reviews
2004 ML500
It's no secret the early MLs were plagued w/problems. By '04 Merc was trying to win back consumers and my ML was a great value. All the bells and whistles, no defects, price reflected poor reputation and turned out to be a solid performer! From formal outings to hauling kids, lumber, furniture and landscape rock - still looks good as new.
Pushing 160000 miles
I enjoy driving this car. It has a lot of power and gets around in the snow and ice really well. We bought this for our daughter 3 years ago, and we've had to replace a water pump, and the brakes, and the tires, of course...but it's dependable and zippy. Does require premium gas. It's a good little car.
Great family car
We purchased our ML with 42000 miles as a CPO vehicle nearly two years ago. Since then we've been to the dealership only twice for scheduled maintenance. The car is incredibly dependable, performs well on most surfaces, handles well, and hauls just about anything you can throw at it. We love it and would buy another in a heart beat.
My favorite vehicle in 35 years
I bought my '04 ML350 in june '05 with 18,000 miles on it. I commute about 50 miles per day. I've taken it on about 6 long-distance road trips too. 107,000 miles as of March '10 It is the most comfortable vehicle I've ever owned. Poor MPG (avg. 17.5). Wears out tires every 25,000 mi. Best mechanical reliability I've ever had, despite chronic "clunking" tranny on downshift from day one. I spent $1500 and many dealer visits trying to get that fixed to no avail. Interior plastic skirts around front seats broke early on from pressure of sitting. Coating on all dark exterior metal rapidly deteriorated. I would buy another one if they still made them.
Love it!!!
Love this car...I'm 16 and this is my second Benz after wrecking the first one. It has tons of room, very nice leather that NEVER wears. Sound system was great. A few problems with ball bearings and engine mounts, but inexpensive to fix and caused because the previous owner was apparently abusive. Great acceleration and handles great. So good off-road, can go everywhere all my friends with lifted trucks can. Feels really solid and was built with great quality. I would recommend this car to anyone who has kids or needs room for stuff but still wants performance and comfort.
