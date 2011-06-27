Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Multifunctional
Bought new in 2002. I use my ML55 for towing, luxury driving, shopping, delivery, anything you can think off and have so far driven 175000 km trouble free. At times I drive it hard and I just love it, It definitely is a keeper. Engine is like a sewing machine. never a wrong beat.
A truly reliable fast Chariot
I read some reviews about the ML55 stating that it drank too much gas and that there were little issues here and there. Initially I was hesitant but instinctively, I wanted to drive it to believe. My wife and I absolutely love the car. It is quick, reliable, sturdy, and a pleasure to drive, especially on the highway. It does not drink that much gas, only to the heavy footed driver. In fact, because of its weight, on the highway, once you build a speed and hold it, the car just cruises sipping on gas. The music is great and the stopping is excellent. No brake problems. We like it and its amazingly safe for the family.
Ml55 amg
Its not a lemon, its what you would love to drive each and every day of your life.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Think Twice Before Buying a BENZ!!
The truck was billed as Top of the Line with Mercedes Quality-While the engine performed well it was a PIG on as consumption!! The brakes went out after 11000 miles-unheard of for an American car let all the "top line" Mercedes truck- Also a number of minor problems such as a cracked storage bottle for washer fluid easy to break cup holders. Moreover, the service stinks-Mercedes was unwilling to assume any responsibilty for the brakes and wrote a letter saying in essence I was lucky to be driving a Mercedes. An underwhelming experience - Never again will I buy a Mercedes!!!!
ML55
Sports car performance with SUV cargo capacity. The ML55 is excellant in all catagories. Gas mileage is better than reported (I have been averaging around 15)
