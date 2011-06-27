Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|15
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/18 mpg
|14/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|285.0/342.0 mi.
|266.0/323.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|288 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 5500 rpm
|268 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.0 ft.
|37.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|Front leg room
|40.3 in.
|40.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|81 cu.ft.
|81 cu.ft.
|Length
|180.6 in.
|180.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4586 lbs.
|4696 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6283 lbs.
|6283 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|40.4 cu.ft.
|40.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|8.4 in.
|Height
|69.9 in.
|69.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|947.0 lbs.
|837.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|111.0 in.
|111.0 in.
|Width
|72.2 in.
|72.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
