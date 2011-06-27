Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

Solid car with excellent road manners. Ralph LaSalle , 03/08/2018 GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 36 of 37 people found this review helpful After months of research and test drives I choose the GLC. Cars I considered were the Volvo XC60 ( mediocre ride and driving experience), Lexus RX350 (expense packages to get the equipment you want and boring to drive), Lexus NX (nothing more than an expense Toyota RAV4), Audi Q5 ( lack of safety equipment unless you spend over $55,000). The GLC has a very good ride, excellent handling, very comfortable and a quality build. I don’t understand why people complain about how hard it is to use the technology. I purchased my GLC with Command and the Premium Driver Assistance packages and find it very logical and easy to use. Just spend a little bit of time reading the owners manual and you will not have any issues. Definately the easiest infotainment systems of the 4 competitors I listed above. Fuel Mileage has averaged over 25 MPG which I find very acceptable. Very happy with my GLC purchase. Now with 19655 miles on the odometer I have had only one warrantee trip to the dealer. Seems a sensor in the gas pedal assemble that is part of the optional Driver Assistance package went bad. The part was back ordered for 5 days but the dealer gave me a brand new loaner while they had the car in the shop. All is well now. We also just took an 800 mile trip in one day (14 hours of driving) and the car remained comfortable the entire trip. The Premium Driver Assistance packages took the stress out of driving in traffic and the Attention Alert even told me when to take a break. Mileage on this trip averaged 29.7 MPG with lots of luggage. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

You've Gotta Drive it! Steebie , 09/08/2018 GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful This 2018 MB GLC300 is really awesome. I've put on 4100 miles on varying roads and highways since purchase date of May 7th. I've owned many MB's including S Class Coupes, E Class sedans and Coupes, and the technology is similar to the GLC300. The Driver Assistance Package is a no-brainer add-on you should consider. My highway mileage at 75mph averages around 31mpg. Non highway I get around 25mpg. The 9 gear transmission is smooth and manual intervention using the steering wheel rocker switches really gives you the performance you need for passing. The lighting package with LED variable and adaptable headlights and automatic hi beam monitoring is a must as well. Upgrading the Burmester radio is also suggested, since it comes with a sub woofer and the sound is so much better on the ear than the standard radio. Others have complained about the air noise at high speeds. There is a noticeable swoosh at high speed, but it's not a deal breaker in that my other MB's also have similar high speed air swooshing. Everyone that has driven with me both as a front seat or rear seat passenger remarks how comfortable the seats and ride are. I opted for MB Tex rather than leather since I really don't see or appreciate any difference, and for the price savings, go for it. The Climate Control is excellent, and quickly cools the car in seconds rather than minutes after sitting in the sun for awhile. There's plenty of space for hauling groceries, or golf clubs, and under the inside rear where you would normally find a spare tire, there is additional storage space that really adds to total storage. With the Driver Assistance Package comes many safety options including auto steering, lane control, distance controllable cruise control, safety emergency braking to mention a few; it's worth the upgrade price. The Navigation system upgrade is also a no-brainer, and with the Mercedes Me App, you can send destinations to your GLC300. I also found that when I'm searching for a particular POI, the onboard internet finds what I'm looking for if it's not on the Master File of POI's in the command module. I urge that you not only test drive the GLC300, but also request a loaner to drive for a few days so you can really make a considered buy decision. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My First Mercedes Benz JJ in Arizona , 11/14/2018 GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I am a retired senior and love SUV's. Ease of entrance and exit are paramount. I have owned Honda CRV's (x3), Acura RDX, BMW X1 and a BMW X3. I have to say that the Mercedes Benz is the best of the lot. While all these vehicles offer something better than the next the overall star in the pack is the GLC. The very first thing that you will notice when driving is the SILENCE and SOLITUDE inside the vehicle. It is far and away the quietest SUV of the above selection. The ride is in the upper part of the pack and equivalent to the RDX. Handling is a tad below the BMW's but the ride is WAY better. Both my BMW's rode like Corvette's. Harsh and when you hit a pot hole everyone in the vehicle knew it. Not so with the MB. Not to soft and not too harsh. Just what I was looking for. While the CRV's are great bang for the buck, they are plagued with high road noise to the point that they are fatiguing after a few hours behind the windshield. Additionally, the Seats on the MB are THE best. Just enough bolster to hold you in place and not enough to hinder ingress and egress. The X1 equipped with Sport Pac buckets was made for young men with lots of testosterone. At mid life one grows out of taking corners at Wide Open Throttle. The MB still performs on corners but does so softly. I really appreciate the Heads Up display as it gives the MPH posted for the highway that you are on. Don't know how they do that?! But it's a nice feature to always know the legal speed limits. While Edmond's & Consumer Reports and others have marginalized the GLC ... I for one who has owned and driven a new car yearly for the past four years, feel that you will fall in love with the GLC. All around the Pick of the Litter. Not the Cheapest, but clearly the best. And did I mention pride of ownership?? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car - terrible technology Steve - SE PA , 11/05/2017 GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 42 of 46 people found this review helpful UPDATE 2 (Edmunds sent a reminder, so why not): Two tweaks - 1) MB applied an update that enables me to connect my iPhone and play music via the bluetooth connection - that wasn't working before. Clunky, but at least it works; 2) MB of West Chester seems to be getting their act together - my last service experience was much better in terms of scheduling and the time it took to get the work done (just an inspection - nothing wrong with the car). Other than that, reviews below still stand - great car, 2011 technology. UPDATE from original review below: After 9 months of ownership, I can say that this is the most comfortable car I have ever owned. Rides great, seats great on longer drives (we take it to our beach house), lots of storage space (thanks to no spare) - and great mileage. Much more 'elegant' ride that my wife's BMW - but I still have to say that the BMW technology is way better than the MB. I am stunned that in the GLC300 the satnav is so clunky, the bluetooth interface is poor (no Apple Carplay), there are no standard distance sensors for parking - some work to do there. In addition, the BMW comes with service included - and if you live in SE Pennsylvania, from personal experience Otto's BMW is way better than MB of West Chester when it comes to customer care. So while I like the GLC300, when I take the technology and entire ownership experience into account, I would probably go with an X3 if I was buying again today. ORIGINAL REVIEW: I have owned a black 2018 GLC300 for three months now, and it is a great car - comfortable, good performance, lots of nice features, looks classy. Gas mileage is very good - much better than I expected. My only niggle with the ride is that the car can judder on bumps - I have the upgraded wheels, and I have read in other reviews that the larger wheels can be detrimental to the ride - I can attest that those reviews are accurate. Not a huge deal, but noticeable. Another niggle on a car at this price point is that the park distance control sensors are not included on anything but the highest package (I got premium package 1, not 2). Again, not the end of the world, but a bit surprising - I made the mistake of assuming that it was there. However, the reason I would not buy this car again is the horrendous technology and interface system for the radio, nav, and media devices - I feel like I have gone back in time 10 years to before the iPhone. Perhaps that seems like a silly reason not to buy a car, but since all of the cars at this level are so similar (BMW, Merc, Jag, Acura, etc), it becomes a bigger deal. Compared to the others, it is terrible. Voice recognition does not work for the phone, and it is so clunky for nav it is not usable. I will get by using my iPhone - with google maps and siri I don't really need the features on the car, but it's disappointing. So - depends on what your priorities are - car is great, but if you want some technology from this decade, go with a BMW or some other car (my wife drives a Mini, which has the BMW tech, and it's great). Last note for those in SE Pennsylvania - MB West Chester was fine during the purchase process, but I am surprised that there has been no follow up at all - when I compare that to the follow up from Otto's Mini (those guys are great) or other dealers from whom I have bought a car, a bit surprising. I haven't needed to speak to them, but do think that a lack of follow up reflects the management of the dealership (perhaps it was me or this is a one off). All the best in your car search. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse