Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 GLC-Class Coupe
5.0
3 reviews
Pros
First SUV ever!

Alex, 05/02/2017
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
So, I am used to driving luxury sedans. This is my first SUV and I must say the transition was seamless. I love the coupe version of the GLC. It fits my style, but I have the utility when needed. I love long road trips, beaches etc. so I am looking forward to doing things like that in this SUV. It is super sporty. Although the engine is only a 4 cylinder, this things has some power! You also have the ability to use the dynamic select options to firm the dampers, steering etc. The seats are chair height so ingress and egress is super easy. You have a commanding view, but with the sportiness of a sedan. Now, having said all of that, I don't haul big items, so that has never been an issue for me. I drove both the GLC wagon and the coupe, and both were wonderful SUVs. Just the coupe seems more buttoned down and has more direct steering. I have not regretted my purchase so far. The interior of this car is amazing, as well as its quiet demeanor. The stereo is amazing and having driven Mercedes products for years, the column electronic shifter and the COMAND system is like an old friend. LOL. I actually like both systems. I added the level 3 package which added all of the safety aids, and they work wonderfully! The active lane assist is amazing, distronic plus is very useful during bumper to bumper traffic, as it will drive the car for you. The cabin fragrance system is also a good option. They are not over sensitive or overbearing.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
excellent excellent loved it

Daniel, 07/22/2018
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
When my wife asked me change switch my beloved coupe because she had trouble and couldn’t adjust to the limited view of the rear, i hesitated between saying “ok honey” and “no. i have a cheaper idea. why don’t u learn how to drive”.... i regret saying ok honey. if u don’t mind the smaller trunk space and the confined view, get it. it don’t disappoint. for some odd reason, it has the same output as the regular glc, but somehow this coupe gives you that extra thing u need when u need to.

Varoom!

Hal, 03/26/2017
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
This is a fun car to drive!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
