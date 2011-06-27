Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe SUV Consumer Reviews
First SUV ever!
So, I am used to driving luxury sedans. This is my first SUV and I must say the transition was seamless. I love the coupe version of the GLC. It fits my style, but I have the utility when needed. I love long road trips, beaches etc. so I am looking forward to doing things like that in this SUV. It is super sporty. Although the engine is only a 4 cylinder, this things has some power! You also have the ability to use the dynamic select options to firm the dampers, steering etc. The seats are chair height so ingress and egress is super easy. You have a commanding view, but with the sportiness of a sedan. Now, having said all of that, I don't haul big items, so that has never been an issue for me. I drove both the GLC wagon and the coupe, and both were wonderful SUVs. Just the coupe seems more buttoned down and has more direct steering. I have not regretted my purchase so far. The interior of this car is amazing, as well as its quiet demeanor. The stereo is amazing and having driven Mercedes products for years, the column electronic shifter and the COMAND system is like an old friend. LOL. I actually like both systems. I added the level 3 package which added all of the safety aids, and they work wonderfully! The active lane assist is amazing, distronic plus is very useful during bumper to bumper traffic, as it will drive the car for you. The cabin fragrance system is also a good option. They are not over sensitive or overbearing.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
excellent excellent loved it
When my wife asked me change switch my beloved coupe because she had trouble and couldn’t adjust to the limited view of the rear, i hesitated between saying “ok honey” and “no. i have a cheaper idea. why don’t u learn how to drive”.... i regret saying ok honey. if u don’t mind the smaller trunk space and the confined view, get it. it don’t disappoint. for some odd reason, it has the same output as the regular glc, but somehow this coupe gives you that extra thing u need when u need to.
Varoom!
This is a fun car to drive!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the GLC-Class Coupe
Related Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner