Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,165
|$32,263
|$35,552
|Clean
|$28,398
|$31,407
|$34,581
|Average
|$26,865
|$29,694
|$32,639
|Rough
|$25,331
|$27,981
|$30,697
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,912
|$39,262
|$42,824
|Clean
|$34,969
|$38,219
|$41,655
|Average
|$33,081
|$36,135
|$39,315
|Rough
|$31,193
|$34,050
|$36,976