Estimated values
2007 Kia Spectra Spectra5 SX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,620
|$2,611
|$3,146
|Clean
|$1,468
|$2,374
|$2,862
|Average
|$1,166
|$1,899
|$2,295
|Rough
|$863
|$1,425
|$1,728
Estimated values
2007 Kia Spectra LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,296
|$2,079
|$2,501
|Clean
|$1,175
|$1,890
|$2,276
|Average
|$933
|$1,512
|$1,825
|Rough
|$690
|$1,134
|$1,374
Estimated values
2007 Kia Spectra SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,689
|$2,624
|$3,129
|Clean
|$1,531
|$2,386
|$2,847
|Average
|$1,215
|$1,909
|$2,283
|Rough
|$900
|$1,432
|$1,718
Estimated values
2007 Kia Spectra Spectra5 SX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,601
|$2,522
|$3,020
|Clean
|$1,451
|$2,293
|$2,747
|Average
|$1,152
|$1,835
|$2,203
|Rough
|$852
|$1,376
|$1,658
Estimated values
2007 Kia Spectra EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,555
|$2,457
|$2,944
|Clean
|$1,410
|$2,234
|$2,678
|Average
|$1,119
|$1,787
|$2,147
|Rough
|$828
|$1,341
|$1,616
Estimated values
2007 Kia Spectra EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,511
|$2,354
|$2,809
|Clean
|$1,370
|$2,140
|$2,556
|Average
|$1,087
|$1,712
|$2,049
|Rough
|$805
|$1,285
|$1,543
Estimated values
2007 Kia Spectra SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,613
|$2,504
|$2,986
|Clean
|$1,462
|$2,277
|$2,717
|Average
|$1,161
|$1,822
|$2,178
|Rough
|$859
|$1,367
|$1,640