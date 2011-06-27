  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Spectra
  4. Used 2007 Kia Spectra
  5. Appraisal value

2007 Kia Spectra Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 Kia Spectra Spectra5 SX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,620$2,611$3,146
Clean$1,468$2,374$2,862
Average$1,166$1,899$2,295
Rough$863$1,425$1,728
Sell my 2007 Kia Spectra with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Spectra near you
Estimated values
2007 Kia Spectra LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,296$2,079$2,501
Clean$1,175$1,890$2,276
Average$933$1,512$1,825
Rough$690$1,134$1,374
Sell my 2007 Kia Spectra with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Spectra near you
Estimated values
2007 Kia Spectra SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,689$2,624$3,129
Clean$1,531$2,386$2,847
Average$1,215$1,909$2,283
Rough$900$1,432$1,718
Sell my 2007 Kia Spectra with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Spectra near you
Estimated values
2007 Kia Spectra Spectra5 SX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,601$2,522$3,020
Clean$1,451$2,293$2,747
Average$1,152$1,835$2,203
Rough$852$1,376$1,658
Sell my 2007 Kia Spectra with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Spectra near you
Estimated values
2007 Kia Spectra EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,555$2,457$2,944
Clean$1,410$2,234$2,678
Average$1,119$1,787$2,147
Rough$828$1,341$1,616
Sell my 2007 Kia Spectra with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Spectra near you
Estimated values
2007 Kia Spectra EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,511$2,354$2,809
Clean$1,370$2,140$2,556
Average$1,087$1,712$2,049
Rough$805$1,285$1,543
Sell my 2007 Kia Spectra with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Spectra near you
Estimated values
2007 Kia Spectra SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,613$2,504$2,986
Clean$1,462$2,277$2,717
Average$1,161$1,822$2,178
Rough$859$1,367$1,640
Sell my 2007 Kia Spectra with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Spectra near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Kia Spectra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Kia Spectra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,175 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,890 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Spectra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Kia Spectra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,175 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,890 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Kia Spectra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Kia Spectra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,175 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,890 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Kia Spectra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Kia Spectra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Kia Spectra ranges from $690 to $2,501, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Kia Spectra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.