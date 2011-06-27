Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
G-Class AMG G 63
AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$151,610*
Total Cash Price
$129,128
G-Class AMG G 65
AMG G 65 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$112,877*
Total Cash Price
$96,139
G-Class SUV
G 550 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$110,664*
Total Cash Price
$94,254
G 550 4x4 Squared 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$156,036*
Total Cash Price
$132,898
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 G-Class AMG G 63 AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,128
|$2,192
|$2,258
|$2,325
|$2,395
|$11,297
|Maintenance
|$2,404
|$4,520
|$2,519
|$3,150
|$5,107
|$17,700
|Repairs
|$1,644
|$2,508
|$2,707
|$2,917
|$3,139
|$12,915
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,782
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$7,034
|Financing
|$6,945
|$5,584
|$4,135
|$2,587
|$936
|$20,186
|Depreciation
|$18,181
|$12,167
|$10,708
|$9,487
|$8,516
|$59,059
|Fuel
|$4,411
|$4,543
|$4,680
|$4,820
|$4,965
|$23,419
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,495
|$31,577
|$27,070
|$25,348
|$25,120
|$151,610
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 G-Class AMG G 65 AMG G 65 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,584
|$1,632
|$1,681
|$1,731
|$1,783
|$8,411
|Maintenance
|$1,790
|$3,365
|$1,876
|$2,345
|$3,803
|$13,178
|Repairs
|$1,224
|$1,868
|$2,016
|$2,172
|$2,337
|$9,616
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,049
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$5,237
|Financing
|$5,170
|$4,158
|$3,078
|$1,926
|$697
|$15,029
|Depreciation
|$13,536
|$9,059
|$7,972
|$7,064
|$6,340
|$43,971
|Fuel
|$3,284
|$3,382
|$3,484
|$3,588
|$3,696
|$17,436
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,638
|$23,510
|$20,154
|$18,872
|$18,703
|$112,877
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 G-Class SUV G 550 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,697
|$1,748
|$8,246
|Maintenance
|$1,755
|$3,299
|$1,839
|$2,299
|$3,728
|$12,920
|Repairs
|$1,200
|$1,831
|$1,976
|$2,129
|$2,291
|$9,427
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,950
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$5,134
|Financing
|$5,069
|$4,076
|$3,018
|$1,888
|$683
|$14,734
|Depreciation
|$13,271
|$8,881
|$7,816
|$6,925
|$6,216
|$43,109
|Fuel
|$3,220
|$3,316
|$3,416
|$3,518
|$3,624
|$17,094
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,018
|$23,049
|$19,759
|$18,502
|$18,336
|$110,664
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 G-Class SUV G 550 4x4 Squared 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$11,627
|Maintenance
|$2,475
|$4,652
|$2,593
|$3,242
|$5,256
|$18,217
|Repairs
|$1,692
|$2,582
|$2,786
|$3,002
|$3,230
|$13,292
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,980
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$7,239
|Financing
|$7,147
|$5,747
|$4,255
|$2,662
|$963
|$20,775
|Depreciation
|$18,712
|$12,522
|$11,021
|$9,764
|$8,765
|$60,784
|Fuel
|$4,540
|$4,676
|$4,817
|$4,960
|$5,110
|$24,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$43,735
|$32,499
|$27,860
|$26,088
|$25,854
|$156,036
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class in Virginia is:not available
