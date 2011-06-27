  1. Home
Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

3.0
1 reviews
Overrated car

johnny, 09/17/2008
It's a fun car, I would not think of buying another though. I truly think its overrated. For an SUV it's too fancy, but it has great on road handling.

