Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
G55 is a solid luxury SUV
CLL, 12/23/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I bought this G55 for my wife. While it is not a typical squshy SUV,it is everything else and more. The power is amazing, Motor trend shows it at 0- 60MPH in 4.7 seconds agianst the cayanne S, bmx x series.It is very well built, handles very well and I feel safe with my wife and 3 children driving in it daily. The interior has superior finishes. The rear seats are great with 3 dedicated true seats, logs of leg room and a tall roof make it spacious. The trunk is very deep and easy to put strollers and groceries into. As the car breaks in, it is getting quicker in performance. I would buy it again in a minute. Once you drive it, you won't drive any other suv. No problems thus far at all.
