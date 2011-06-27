  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz G-Class
  4. Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
  5. Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 G-Class
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all G-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$22,654 - $34,458
Used G-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

G55 is a solid luxury SUV

CLL, 12/23/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this G55 for my wife. While it is not a typical squshy SUV,it is everything else and more. The power is amazing, Motor trend shows it at 0- 60MPH in 4.7 seconds agianst the cayanne S, bmx x series.It is very well built, handles very well and I feel safe with my wife and 3 children driving in it daily. The interior has superior finishes. The rear seats are great with 3 dedicated true seats, logs of leg room and a tall roof make it spacious. The trunk is very deep and easy to put strollers and groceries into. As the car breaks in, it is getting quicker in performance. I would buy it again in a minute. Once you drive it, you won't drive any other suv. No problems thus far at all.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all G-Classes for sale

Related Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles