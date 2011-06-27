Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

G500 Lemon Dr.MLG , 10/30/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Mechanical and electrial defects have kept the vehicle in the service department over 30 days in the first 3 months of ownership. The noise that developed recently, from somewhere in the dash, which started after replacing the starter switch, is still present after 2 1/2 weeks in the shop. MB decided that it is a design problem that I have to live with. Report Abuse

Unsafe at any speed Unsafeatanyspeed , 06/17/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I had a problem with the so called safety features from day one- the ESP would engage going around any corner and the car would swerve into the oncoming lane. It took 4 trips in 4 months to get someone to actually drive the car and discover that there indeed was a defect in the system. By that time I wanted nothing to do with this unsafe vehicle.

Nothing like it Don , 10/10/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This big SUV has more power than you would realize. Catches others on the road by surprise with its spunk. The other eyeopener for me, having owned three Range Rovers, is the stares it receives. You cannot miss it on the road.

G-500 Zielke6 , 11/04/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I view the G wagon as a fun to drive head turing everyday vehicle.