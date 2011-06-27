2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS EQS 450+ Premium Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$102,310
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|97 mpge
|Total Seating
|5
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Battery & Range
|Battery capacity
|107.8 kwh
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|97 mpge
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|350 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|12.5 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|35
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|97/97 mpge
|Fuel type
|Electric
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|329 hp
|Torque
|417 lb-ft
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,075 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|AMG® Line Exterior
|+$2,200
|AMG® Line Interior
|+$2,100
|Winter Package
|+$1,580
|In-Car Entertainment
|15 total speakers
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|710 watts stereo output
|yes
|Burmester premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|automatic parking assist
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|extended cabin heating/cooling
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Dashcam
|+$200
|Heated Steering Wheel
|+$250
|Energizing Air Control Plus w/HEPA Filtration
|+$450
|Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage
|+$1,100
|Rapid Heating Front Seats
|+$450
|MBUX Interior Assistant
|+$350
|First Aid Kit
|+$35
|All-Season Front Floor and Rear Mats
|+$160
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.4 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.5 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.1 in.
|Exterior Options
|22" Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accents
|+$2,450
|Laminated Glass w/Thermal and Noise Insulation
|+$1,010
|21" 10-Spoke Wheels w/Energy Blue Accents
|+$1,100
|20" 5-Spoke Aero Wheels w/Star Pattern
|yes
|21" AMG® Multispoke Wheels w/Black Accents
|+$1,100
|All-Season Extended Mobility Tires
|yes
|Body-Color Rear Spoiler
|yes
|Wheel Locking Bolts
|+$150
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|22 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5,597 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,672 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.3 in.
|Height
|59.6 in.
|Length
|207.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|63 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,075 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|83.7 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|75.8 in.
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|Wheel base
|126.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|255/45R20 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
Related 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS EQS 450+ Premium info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2005
- Used Audi A3 2007
- Used Genesis G90 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2011
- Used Toyota Celica 1993
- Used Lexus GS 350 2009
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid 2015
- Used Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon 2014
- Used Volkswagen CC 2016
- Used Dodge Durango 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Challenger
- 2021 Lexus NX 300
- 2022 LS 500
- 2022 Lexus IS 500
- 2022 Carnival
- 2021 911
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- 2021 Model 3
- 2021 Odyssey
- 2021 GLS-Class
Other models to consider
- 2022 Wrangler
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Cherokee 2022
- Jeep Compass 2022
- 2022 Renegade
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2022 Jeep Wagoneer
- 2022 Wrangler
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Renegade
Research Similar Vehicles
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2022
- 2021 1500
- 2021 GMC Sierra 1500
- Ford Ranger 2022
- 2021 Ram 3500
- 2022 Ford F-150
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline
- 2021 Ford F-150
- GMC Sierra 3500HD 2022
- 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty
Latest Updates On New Cars
- 2023 Ford Edge News
- 2023 Ford Explorer News
- 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV News
- 2023 Toyota 4Runner News
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS News
Other models
- Used Saturn Ion in North Royalton, OH
- Used Lexus RC-350 in Goshen, NY
- Used Ford Transit-Cargo-Van in East Stroudsburg, PA
- Used Mini Cooper-Clubman in Fresh Meadows, NY
- Used GMC Yukon-Xl in Southington, CT
- Used Buick Regal-Tourx in Bedford, NH
- Used Volkswagen Routan in Grosse Pointe, MI
- Used Audi S5 in Del Valle, TX
- Used Ford Fusion-Energi in Portsmouth, NH
- Used Subaru BRZ in Schererville, IN
- Used BMW 6-Series-Gran-Coupe in Bayville, NJ
- Used Volkswagen Touareg in Red Bank, NJ
- Used Lexus RX-450H in Shelbyville, KY
- Used Volvo S90 in Glenview, IL
- Used Infiniti QX60 in La Grange, KY
- Used Ford Explorer in Roscoe, IL
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gla-Class in Portage, IN
- Used Kia K5 in Southampton, PA
- Used Cadillac CT4 in Warwick, NY
- Used Land-Rover Defender in Absecon, NJ
- Used Ford Transit-Crew-Van in Plainview, NY
- Used Chrysler Voyager in Gig Harbor, WA
- Used Audi A3 in Bartlett, IL
- Used Volkswagen Golf-Alltrack in Altamonte Springs, FL
- Used Volkswagen Beetle in Windsor Mill, MD
- Used Porsche Macan in Coventry, CT
- Used Buick Lucerne in Saugus, MA
- Used Buick Enclave in Park Forest, IL
- Used BMW M8-Gran-Coupe in Crowley, TX
- Used Audi R8 in Elmhurst, NY