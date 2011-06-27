Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
Bad service, no spare tires, and useless app
It's a nice car when everything works. But everything does not always work. In northeastern winter you'll have blown tires. And when that happens you'll be stranded just as we did! Had 4(!) blown tires in 2 days! Wasted two days in the dealerships. Customer service is terrible, both at the dealerships (no loaner cars, took hours and hours to get new tires -- altogether 10+ hours), and over the phone (took 20+ minutes to send the tow truck, and by the time the car was towed the dealership was closed. Had to spend the night nearby). The problem is MB took out the spare tire from the car but could not handle the necessary service part resulting from it. They subcontract lots of service apparently. Another thing is the remote start just doesn't work. During the 18 months I've driven this car, it worked maybe 5 times. Today it's 10F outside and this stupid car won't remote start! I will never buy a mercedes again.
Beware, skin deep beauty, illusion falls apart!
== If you are not a car person, and you recently upgraded and are loving your pretty new car then stop reading! Just enjoy it! == But if you are thinking of buying this car and are a car person, read on and you might reconsider. I waited to write this after driving this car nearly a year. I love cars and I have owned or driven a lot of different cars and I'm usually the person everyone asks their buying questions from, so I usually don't make mistakes myself when buying a car. But I fell in love with the looks of this car, which was a BIG mistake! Car companies do this thing of first brining the new look/tech to their higher end models which most people can't afford and trickle it down to lower end models eventually. Usually I'm okay with this practice. I very much loved the new S class interior when it first came out. Then the S-coupe... what a gorgeous and well made car all around... the attention to every detail. But of course way out of the budget. Then I saw this E-coupe when it first hit the showroom... it seemed like basically the same thing as S coupe for about third the price! Wow! I bought one with almost all the options... felt like such a "good deal"! Not so fast. This is a Frankenstein of a car... yes, it has a beautiful interior very similar to S coupe, of course not quite the same level of finish, which I can forgive. But the rest.... it just doesn't come together and has no refinement. For example: Constantly my windows don't close all the way and I have to keep playing with it to close them. It happens randomly. The dealer has already "fixed it" once, but keeps happening, so I've given up from constantly having to take it back. I was excited about the new Apple Car play option, but it randomly crashes the WHOLE system... you can't even go back to normal navigation until you pull over to the side, shut down the car and restart! I was also excited about the wireless charging pad the car comes with, but coming even near it activates Apple Pay, and makes my iphone want to charge me (come on Mercedes, you already charged me enough!). It is annoying because I usually use Google Maps (since Apple Car play was a bust) and so I can't even get my phone NEAR the front area of dash or my phone keeps switching to Apple pay and I have to keep dismissing it to go back to maps while driving... super annoying, specially if by accident you forget to keep your phone far back/away from the dashboard! I was also very excited about the supposedly new steering assist that came with my VERY expensive options package... it simply only works when it randomly decides to work... even when the green steering wheel icon is on (meaning it is supposed to be working!) but it just doesn't do anything half the time, yet other half it decides to steer for you. So that's just a couple examples of where the high tech seems just thrown in and not even tested before shipping and doesn't seem even safe! (BTW, I brought all this up several times through various channels with MB, and they basically said "you are right, we are very sorry, we'll work on it in the future" which doesn't help me at all, so I'm hoping at least this review will save you from the same issues). Then let's talk about the drive. It drives like a Mustang (base model Mustang, not GT!). Sure, not a bad thing if you are coming from a Prius and this is the only upgrade you have sampled/experienced. Mustangs have come a long ways and are a great drive for the price point. But when this car costs more than double the mustang (triple with my options), I would expect a little more finesse! The suspension is so, so unremarkable. If I closed my eyes (not recommended with the fake/half working tech!) I really wouldn't be able to tell the difference at all. The car leans, but not in a fun way because of slightly underpowered engine. It's not really supposed to be a sports car, more of cruiser, so all the leaning and mediocre suspension is not justified at this price point and for the MB brand. Yes, it is more fun in sports+ but then the transmission shows its weakness and it is super choppy and makes you look like a teenage driver learning to drive for first time with all the jerks and pulls. So it doesn't succeed as neither a sports car or a cruiser, certainly not as a comfortable luxury car. I could write a lot more, but I think you get the idea. I feel trapped in my lease and will try to get out as soon as I can. The car is pretty, no denying that. But that's it! It's only skin deep. It doesn't have good quality underneath, and it just doesn't come together as one cohesive vehicle. It's as if many different departments just threw in their their techs designed for different models and there wasn't a single designer making sure it all works well/in harmony together. Again, if I had paid the price of a base Mustang for this, or even say 50% more, I wouldn't complain at all, but for this price range (70+ when you add options) I expected more than just outside beauty.
This one is for me
I bought the E400 coupe almost a year ago. It's been great. More power than my 2016 E350 sedan and a little sportier in cornering. The ride is a little harder I think due to the sport package but I love the car. The navigation is flawless but you have to make sure there is light background noise when you speak to set it. My old one didn't have voice control for the navigation so you had to stop the car and set it manually. This is so much more intuitive. Th nav has rescued me whan I tried to use my phone on Google maps. Google has gotten me lost or misdirected so I never depend on it. The Mercedes computer has been great. I can read and send text messages by voice control which is great because, one of my pet peeves was getting text messages while I'm driving. I used to have to pull over to deal with them. The ambient lighting is nice and doesn't distract me, I can also sit and watch You Tube (not that I do) but others might appreciate it. I have heated and ventilated front seats and who knew I would really like it and use it (mostly ventilating as I live in Calif and I run alittle warm anyway). The console phone charger is so easy. I just place my phone in the pocket and it auto charges. Oh, and the massaging front seats actually have been nice. I wouldn't have ordred that but actually use it, especially on long drives. It's light but that works for me. The main reason I bought it is because it's BEAUTIFUL! I am constantly getting comments about it. Yesterday in traffic, a guy in a Lexus SUV next to me yelled out in traffic " Hey nice, very sexy car " and gave me thumbs up. ( my sentiments exactly) Mine is white and I think is compliments the car. Everyone who sits in the back seat tells me how comfotable it is. Getting out is easier then older models because the front seats move forward automatically. (Easier, not easy). I only have one complaint, and that is the lack of rear window controls for the back seat passengers. Love the car and in three years will be sorry to see it go. Onward and upward though.
I COULD NOT HAVE DONE BETTER
My first German car. Love it. Looks...performance...safety...gadgets. This car is way smarter than me. There is a pretty high learning. Curve when you start driving this coupe. The little things are everywhere. You will not know what this car has available for you until you have some miles under your seat time.
