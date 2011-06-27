Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

Disappointed Car Guy , 09/05/2018 E 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

== If you are not a car person, and you recently upgraded and are loving your pretty new car then stop reading! Just enjoy it! == But if you are thinking of buying this car and are a car person, read on and you might reconsider. I waited to write this after driving this car nearly a year. I love cars and I have owned or driven a lot of different cars and I'm usually the person everyone asks their buying questions from, so I usually don't make mistakes myself when buying a car. But I fell in love with the looks of this car, which was a BIG mistake! Car companies do this thing of first brining the new look/tech to their higher end models which most people can't afford and trickle it down to lower end models eventually. Usually I'm okay with this practice. I very much loved the new S class interior when it first came out. Then the S-coupe... what a gorgeous and well made car all around... the attention to every detail. But of course way out of the budget. Then I saw this E-coupe when it first hit the showroom... it seemed like basically the same thing as S coupe for about third the price! Wow! I bought one with almost all the options... felt like such a "good deal"! Not so fast. This is a Frankenstein of a car... yes, it has a beautiful interior very similar to S coupe, of course not quite the same level of finish, which I can forgive. But the rest.... it just doesn't come together and has no refinement. For example: Constantly my windows don't close all the way and I have to keep playing with it to close them. It happens randomly. The dealer has already "fixed it" once, but keeps happening, so I've given up from constantly having to take it back. I was excited about the new Apple Car play option, but it randomly crashes the WHOLE system... you can't even go back to normal navigation until you pull over to the side, shut down the car and restart! I was also excited about the wireless charging pad the car comes with, but coming even near it activates Apple Pay, and makes my iphone want to charge me (come on Mercedes, you already charged me enough!). It is annoying because I usually use Google Maps (since Apple Car play was a bust) and so I can't even get my phone NEAR the front area of dash or my phone keeps switching to Apple pay and I have to keep dismissing it to go back to maps while driving... super annoying, specially if by accident you forget to keep your phone far back/away from the dashboard! I was also very excited about the supposedly new steering assist that came with my VERY expensive options package... it simply only works when it randomly decides to work... even when the green steering wheel icon is on (meaning it is supposed to be working!) but it just doesn't do anything half the time, yet other half it decides to steer for you. So that's just a couple examples of where the high tech seems just thrown in and not even tested before shipping and doesn't seem even safe! (BTW, I brought all this up several times through various channels with MB, and they basically said "you are right, we are very sorry, we'll work on it in the future" which doesn't help me at all, so I'm hoping at least this review will save you from the same issues). Then let's talk about the drive. It drives like a Mustang (base model Mustang, not GT!). Sure, not a bad thing if you are coming from a Prius and this is the only upgrade you have sampled/experienced. Mustangs have come a long ways and are a great drive for the price point. But when this car costs more than double the mustang (triple with my options), I would expect a little more finesse! The suspension is so, so unremarkable. If I closed my eyes (not recommended with the fake/half working tech!) I really wouldn't be able to tell the difference at all. The car leans, but not in a fun way because of slightly underpowered engine. It's not really supposed to be a sports car, more of cruiser, so all the leaning and mediocre suspension is not justified at this price point and for the MB brand. Yes, it is more fun in sports+ but then the transmission shows its weakness and it is super choppy and makes you look like a teenage driver learning to drive for first time with all the jerks and pulls. So it doesn't succeed as neither a sports car or a cruiser, certainly not as a comfortable luxury car. I could write a lot more, but I think you get the idea. I feel trapped in my lease and will try to get out as soon as I can. The car is pretty, no denying that. But that's it! It's only skin deep. It doesn't have good quality underneath, and it just doesn't come together as one cohesive vehicle. It's as if many different departments just threw in their their techs designed for different models and there wasn't a single designer making sure it all works well/in harmony together. Again, if I had paid the price of a base Mustang for this, or even say 50% more, I wouldn't complain at all, but for this price range (70+ when you add options) I expected more than just outside beauty.