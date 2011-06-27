Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 63 AMG® 4MATIC® S-Model Consumer Reviews

Kyle R. , 12/22/2015 E 63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)

Best all-around vehicle for the price in my opinion, although cost of ownership and depreciation is a little rough for my model. I have the E63 AMG S-model and find it extremely rare that I can even take full advantage of the power.