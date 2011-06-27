Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews
Wagon Bliss
Purchased this vehicle on July 30, 2014 and it now has 3,500 miles on the odometer. I've been driving high-end European vehicles for over 40 years, a number of which have been MB products, and this is the first time I have not had one occasion to return to the dealer for an adjustment or problem with the car. The vehicle came loaded and it took a few drives to acclimatize to all the systems, particularly the advanced driving system. After more than 3 months of ownership I can say, without hesitation, this is one of the finest automobiles I have driven.
New to MB, no longer a Caddy fan.
I've had this 2014 E350 luxury wagon for about a month. It has 12,000 miles on it, and looks like new. Being as old as dirt, I wanted something comfortable. I have been driving Cadillacs for the last 30 years, but traded in a Cadillac XTS, which is the last Caddy I will ever buy. I hated the touch screen, which required looking down and precise finger placement. This is my first MB, and comes with comfort package and lots of other features in the 4Matic version. I needed a long trunk space for hobbies so my choices were few. I was surprised that this wagon is not longer than the 4-door sedan, and was very similar in weight and dimensions to the XTS. It is also noticeably quieter! Although it needs premium gas, it does several mpg better, is more nimble and seems to have smaller turning circle. LIKES: Mouse controlled non-touch screen with good resolution. ECO mode shuts off engine when stopped as long as foot on brake. HOLD mode even allows you to take foot off brake, and restarts engine only when you hit gas. Rear seats fold almost flat with no gap or step where they meet the trunk floor. Seats are very comfortable and have good range of adjustment. I like the way the inside temp. is permanently displayed each side just above the setting up/down switch. DISLIKES: I miss not having real-time speed limit display. The back-up camera is great but I can't see the back-up warning red LED bar on the ceiling in the rear view mirror.(Why have it at all if it is positioned so stupidly.) It was just about the only vehicle within 1000 miles that met all my requirements and even the color (gun-metal gray, with white interior) was acceptable. UPDATE: After 12mths I'm still just as pleased. I wish I had gone over to MB in the 90's when Caddys went to hell! Update, 2yrs, still delighted, probably will never change it. UPUPDATE: Another 2 years and I'm still delighted! I will drive it until it dies (or I do)!
A luxury sedan that hauls cargo too
This is a review of the E350 wagon with the Luxury trim package. The Sport trim version costs the same but has some styling differences, a stiffer suspension and different size wheels on the rear than up front. All E350 wagons sold in the US are all-wheel-drive - Mercedes Benz calls that "4Matic." Never any squeaks or rattles, butt-kicking sound system, super-reliable. Acceleration is plenty aggressive when you need it, the all wheel drive handles quick maneuvers like U-turns under power flawlessly, and the brakes bring this big critter to a stop like lightning. Fit, finish and materials are awesome inside and out. The standard MB-Tex upholstery looks and feels like leather but unlike leather it's as gorgeous after 5 years as when new. I like old-school floaters so I wish the ride was a little cushier but it's plenty quiet and comfy (way more so than the C class). And it's a big, capable wagon, one of a very few on offer in the US. On the other hand, these are expensive to service, very expensive to repair and just crazy expensive when bought new. This is my second E wagon and I bought both the same way, as off-lease two-year-old Certified Pre-Owned (CPOs) with two extra years added to the CPO warranty for a total of three years with unlimited miles. I wouldn't consider a car like this without an extended warranty from the car's manufacturer (third party warranties are iffy). Would I buy it again? Since this is my second one, obviously I would...I already did! Love this ride.
Great ride, great looks, great performance
Even with the sports cars I've owned, I've not received as many or as frequent comments about the great looks of this car. In nearly 40 years of driving, this is easily my favorite car. Whether it is a trip to Home Depot by myself to load it with project materials, or filled with 2 parents and 5 munchkins for a birthday outing, this car really does it all. From both a performance and luxury standpoint, it is everything that you would expect from Mercedes. During inclement weather, this is absolutely one of the best snow-fighters I've ever driven - and that's just running standard all-season tires. I'm not the best one to quote gas mileage figures because I often run it in Sport mode in a very spirited fashion. And it does that very well, surprising quite a few other drivers at the stop lights.
