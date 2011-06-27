Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Mercedes-Benz diehard Richard L Smith , 07/10/2017 E350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful They can get ALL they need to know by asking owners/leasers of this vehicle. Best $28K vehicle I ever purchased. Just a few goodies short of the 2010 E550 in Quartz Blue (why on earth did M-B drop that awesome color?) with beige interior and LOADED! Unfortunately, I totaled it on a mountain road in Northern California, rolling it over on the roof with 2 untethered dogs and we all walked away with NO injuries whatsoever! That's Mercedes-Benz for you. My insurance company gave me $40,000, I paid only $36K. I then used that sum to purchase a 2009 Mercedes SL550 Roadster for $50K. Lotta' fun, that one! But now, reality has set in, I am over 75 and am pleased as punch with the 2014 E350 4MATIC. "Nuff said! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My 2014 E350 Sedan Sport not a quality machine ericl33 , 04/19/2014 E350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 38 of 44 people found this review helpful Car in shop too many times for too many issues in first month of ownership. Long time loyalty to brand to the tune of 1 new MB a year for several years. Asked them to buy car back before the issues grow. Two systems they still cannot fix - 360 camera and Sirius radio. They told me they are happy to honor the warranty but will not take car back. So much for loyalty. MBUSA customer service is under trained and incapable of client retention. 3000 miles on car in shop two times for two weeks with the service area working on items and not able to fully repair. MBUSA aware of factory 360 camera issue, Sirius - no clue. 30% chance that something will not work when driven. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

My 550 4 Matic Kel , 02/24/2016 E550 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 17 of 19 people found this review helpful This is the first Mercedes I've owned. It is a really nice car. However, if you are looking for a smoother ride, you may want to consider a Lexus. Don't get me wrong it does ride nice in terms of minimal road noise, great sound system and solid handling feel, but It is a little firm. All in all it is a really nice vehicle. Word of caution if you are not going to keep it for an extended period of time (5 years of more) then buy it CPO/Used because the depreciation on this car will shock you! Originally purchased it 18 months ago for 78k (loaded), and today it is only worth 44K!!! I know it shocked me too. 34K drop in only a year and a half! So.... But you won't be disappointed with the vehicle. It is a dream to drive. Good luck! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

By Far The Best Car I've Owned Brandon , 02/26/2017 E350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful This is my third Mercedes-Benz, but my first E Class (I am coming from owning two C Class 4Matic models). While the C was reliable and comfortable, I now understand why the E Class is always described as THE quintessential Mercedes-Benz. Even in the 350, there is an abundance of power, yet the car shifts and rides so smoothly; this car is consistently comfortable and enjoyable in which to drive and ride. As far as styling, I feel like Mercedes nails it. Other cars in this class either seem to go too modern, and the interiors end up looking like some Frankenstein monstrosity, or too conservative and stodgy. The E Class is a perfect blend of modern tech amenities and understated elegance; I love little touches like the analogue time piece in the center dash. I have seen others complain about the use of the COMAND system, but personally I find it very intuitive and user-friendly. While I am averaging about 29.0 MPG, I have achieved as much as 40.0 MPG on the highway, a nice perk I was not really expecting when buying the car. Also, even though I bought CPO with 28500 miles, the car looks, rides and smells brand new (always a great idea to find a CPO that was a personal lease; at 3 years old and with much of the depreciation hit already taken, I saved about 30K off MSRP). I've had this car for a year and a half now, and I continue to look forward to each time I get behind the wheel. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse