Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

So Much More Than a Luxury Wagon

mercedesfan, 04/26/2009
This really is a fantastic car. The cargo hold is massive for a mid-size vehicle and interior passenger space is impressive plus it is really quite easy to get a child seat attached in the rear seat with little issue and it fits very firmly. The car is a blast to drive when you push it (no wagon should be this fast or corner this well). The build quality is also fantastic with super-soft leather and fantastic fit and finish. Gas mileage is also remarkably decent for a 507-hp V8.

