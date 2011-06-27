Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Wonderful car with one problem so far Robert Russell , 12/02/2006 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I enjoy the E350. it is my third E Class Mercedes. The only problem has been with the transmission which was fixed under warranty by a dealer in Hyannis MA. It required an overnight at the dealer while the part was shipped in. Since then I have driven the car cross country to Arizona and had no problems. The sound system and my Sirius radio are wonderful. I also got over 31 MPG on the trip. Report Abuse

Nice Car but only buy CPO buying used. ATLBENZ , 09/11/2010 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I have driven BMW's for the last ten years and wanted a change so I went MB. I love the looks of the E350 and how comfortable it is on trips. I bought the car from an independent dealer with 48K on it. The car had been maintained by Mercedes since the day it was bought. Being the second owner and having a clean car fax, I figured I was ok. Up until last week the car was super. The car just turned 52K miles and the transmission had a major malfunction due to the electronics. I had to pay right at $2000 to have the Valve body of the transmission replaced. I am very disappointed that this happened exactly 2000 miles after the factory warranty expired.Not what you would expect on a MB this new.

Transmission Problems at 104,000 miles! davidms , 02/18/2014 37 of 40 people found this review helpful Well, we bought the extended warranty (36 months / 100,000 miles) on our CPO 2007 E350 in February 2011 when we purchased the car. We were coming home from work in January 2014 when our transmission locked in 1st gear and could not be shifted manually or automatically. I contacted MB and was told that since the car now had 104,000 miles on it, I was was no longer covered and there was nothing they could do about it. They were very uncaring about my problem. We had the transmission serviced and were told that the transmissions in the 2007 E350's were American made by Chrysler (not good to know after the fact). We were told further that we should get rid of the car as soon as possible.

Best vehicle in class Dennis Livingston , 08/27/2015 E350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful Our 2007 Mercedes E350 is the first Mercedes we've purchased. We bought it with 4k miles on it in 20007. It has been a pleasure to own and drive. We have had it serviced by our Mercedes dealer, Walters, Riverside, Ca. At this time we have 88K on it without a problem. This after the front end was hit while the vehicle was parked, by an 18 yr learning to drive. The front brakes have yet to need changing! The rears brakes have been changed twice. Our daughter recently needed to replace her Honda Civic and as fate would have it, her area Mercedes dealer has a 2009 E350 with 70k miles that we didn't hesitate to recommend she buy! She is driving it with joy and confidence. She will also have it serviced by Mercedes only. My wife and I will purchase an S class and keep the E350 as a second car. The safety, quality, reliability and performance are hard to beat.