Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

The Beast Vazgen , 02/22/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I had one of the best expiriences driving the new Mercedes Benz E63. For some reason I just did not find anything wrong with the car for me to say oh they should have done this like this or anything like that. If you like the E55 then you'll love the E63. Not only does the car have speed that you need but also the handling that we all seek for. Taking turns at like 40 mph the car sticks to the road like it's on railroad tracks. Anyways long story short, if you have the money, this is the car you should get. I am a hundred percent that you will not regret buying this car.

Wow! What a car! kb635csi , 08/25/2010 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I love driving this car! It feels faster than the Porsche Carrera S Cabriolet I traded in, it's infinitely more comfortable and it's capable of swallowing massive amounts of miles in a day. Take a road trip in one and you'll never want to fly (in the air) again.

Brake Squealer Jeff , 03/10/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great car performance wise except for the constant loud squealing brakes! Dealership refuses to fix problem . AMG does not respnd to Inquiries! Should be called the E 60 Squeeler

07 E550 E550 , 08/26/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is the best of 25 cars I have owned. It appears that MB has gotten all its quality problems behind them. The '07 E class seems to be very high quality and is very easy to drive on long trips.