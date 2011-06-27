  1. Home
Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(37%)3(13%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
8 reviews
List Price
$15,695
The Beast

Vazgen , 02/22/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I had one of the best expiriences driving the new Mercedes Benz E63. For some reason I just did not find anything wrong with the car for me to say oh they should have done this like this or anything like that. If you like the E55 then you'll love the E63. Not only does the car have speed that you need but also the handling that we all seek for. Taking turns at like 40 mph the car sticks to the road like it's on railroad tracks. Anyways long story short, if you have the money, this is the car you should get. I am a hundred percent that you will not regret buying this car.

Wow! What a car!

kb635csi, 08/25/2010
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I love driving this car! It feels faster than the Porsche Carrera S Cabriolet I traded in, it's infinitely more comfortable and it's capable of swallowing massive amounts of miles in a day. Take a road trip in one and you'll never want to fly (in the air) again.

Brake Squealer

Jeff, 03/10/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great car performance wise except for the constant loud squealing brakes! Dealership refuses to fix problem . AMG does not respnd to Inquiries! Should be called the E 60 Squeeler

07 E550

E550, 08/26/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car is the best of 25 cars I have owned. It appears that MB has gotten all its quality problems behind them. The '07 E class seems to be very high quality and is very easy to drive on long trips.

High Flying Rocket Ship

myE63rocket, 06/23/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I was in the market for a sporty sedan and I had mixed emotions about the M5 vs. E63 and I am positive I made the right decision on picking the E63. The overall performance of the newly redesigned AMG motor really presses you up against your seat. When have 507hp under the hood with 465ft-lbs of torque trusting you past the guy next to you its fun to see their face when they catch up at the next red light.

