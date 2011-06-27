Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews
Solid Car
I was rear ended at a stop light by a pick up truck going fast and all I heard were screeching tires and then the crash. The e300 took a hard hit and did well. I got out out with whip lash. The seat held me in like a glove and felt if I was driving a lighter tinier car it would have been worse. The insurance company paid me 2300 more then what I paid for it. This diesel engine is great and gets up to 30 city and 36 hwy going 80 mph. I am debating on a new diesel or a 320, 430 e or c class This is a safe car and fuel is cheap knowing your safe...
Colorado 1998 MB TD 300
Extraordinarily Great car / very dependable... 32 MPG City and 34 HWY ... mine has 300k mileage on ... in Europe I’ve seen 500 to 750 k on them .... maintenance is key though ... MB dealer offered me lifetime oil changes and detail wax job 20 years ago .... every 6 months car is in for MB Service and detail. A keeper for daily drive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I am happy
I love the car. Problems have been with normal service at particular dealers. Some dealers are so much better than others. Don't buy a diesel that isnt a turbo. 8.3 seconds 0 to 6 is not a bad time for a diesel.
Mercedes Diesel
Have been purchasing automobiles for 40 years, and this was my fifth(5) Mercedes. I have owned 1997 BMW740il, 1998 BMW328iC, Cadillacs, Pontiacs, 1961 Austin Healy. My 1998 E300TD is the best all around vehicle I have ever owned. Great mileage(>30mph), excellent handling and ride comfort, 0-60 in 8.5 seconds and 135mph top end with superb reliability. I have put on 91,000 road miles in 4 years with not one problem! I will sell this vehicle in the next few months because Mercedes has just announced they are bringing the diesel back to the US in the E class, a E270CDI, that will get 40mph.
WARNING! Bad Engineering ahead
After five long years of owning my 98 E300 TD, I am left with a completely destroyed car due to poor engineering on MBZ. Turns out MBZ designed the transmission cooler INSIDE the radiator. The tranny cooler contains oil and the radiator contains water. Think about it. Yup! The two mixed last weekend and water went into the transmission, completely destroying the transmission, torque converter and engine electronics leaving me with a $7k bill for a car worth only $9k. Last summer, it was $4k to replace the diesel injectors. The summer before that, $2400 to replace the A/C unit and belts. The car only has 104k miles on it. It is now scrap metal. Unreal.
Sponsored cars related to the E-Class
Related Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner