Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

Solid Car Solar Winds , 08/11/2010 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I was rear ended at a stop light by a pick up truck going fast and all I heard were screeching tires and then the crash. The e300 took a hard hit and did well. I got out out with whip lash. The seat held me in like a glove and felt if I was driving a lighter tinier car it would have been worse. The insurance company paid me 2300 more then what I paid for it. This diesel engine is great and gets up to 30 city and 36 hwy going 80 mph. I am debating on a new diesel or a 320, 430 e or c class This is a safe car and fuel is cheap knowing your safe... Report Abuse

Colorado 1998 MB TD 300 Colt Simmons , 01/18/2018 E300TD Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Extraordinarily Great car / very dependable... 32 MPG City and 34 HWY ... mine has 300k mileage on ... in Europe I’ve seen 500 to 750 k on them .... maintenance is key though ... MB dealer offered me lifetime oil changes and detail wax job 20 years ago .... every 6 months car is in for MB Service and detail. A keeper for daily drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I am happy costa , 02/28/2002 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I love the car. Problems have been with normal service at particular dealers. Some dealers are so much better than others. Don't buy a diesel that isnt a turbo. 8.3 seconds 0 to 6 is not a bad time for a diesel. Report Abuse

Mercedes Diesel vl39 , 03/30/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Have been purchasing automobiles for 40 years, and this was my fifth(5) Mercedes. I have owned 1997 BMW740il, 1998 BMW328iC, Cadillacs, Pontiacs, 1961 Austin Healy. My 1998 E300TD is the best all around vehicle I have ever owned. Great mileage(>30mph), excellent handling and ride comfort, 0-60 in 8.5 seconds and 135mph top end with superb reliability. I have put on 91,000 road miles in 4 years with not one problem! I will sell this vehicle in the next few months because Mercedes has just announced they are bringing the diesel back to the US in the E class, a E270CDI, that will get 40mph. Report Abuse