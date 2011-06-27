  1. Home
Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Solid Car

Solar Winds, 08/11/2010
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

I was rear ended at a stop light by a pick up truck going fast and all I heard were screeching tires and then the crash. The e300 took a hard hit and did well. I got out out with whip lash. The seat held me in like a glove and felt if I was driving a lighter tinier car it would have been worse. The insurance company paid me 2300 more then what I paid for it. This diesel engine is great and gets up to 30 city and 36 hwy going 80 mph. I am debating on a new diesel or a 320, 430 e or c class This is a safe car and fuel is cheap knowing your safe...

Report Abuse

Colorado 1998 MB TD 300

Colt Simmons, 01/18/2018
E300TD Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Extraordinarily Great car / very dependable... 32 MPG City and 34 HWY ... mine has 300k mileage on ... in Europe I’ve seen 500 to 750 k on them .... maintenance is key though ... MB dealer offered me lifetime oil changes and detail wax job 20 years ago .... every 6 months car is in for MB Service and detail. A keeper for daily drive.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

I am happy

costa, 02/28/2002
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I love the car. Problems have been with normal service at particular dealers. Some dealers are so much better than others. Don't buy a diesel that isnt a turbo. 8.3 seconds 0 to 6 is not a bad time for a diesel.

Report Abuse

Mercedes Diesel

vl39, 03/30/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Have been purchasing automobiles for 40 years, and this was my fifth(5) Mercedes. I have owned 1997 BMW740il, 1998 BMW328iC, Cadillacs, Pontiacs, 1961 Austin Healy. My 1998 E300TD is the best all around vehicle I have ever owned. Great mileage(>30mph), excellent handling and ride comfort, 0-60 in 8.5 seconds and 135mph top end with superb reliability. I have put on 91,000 road miles in 4 years with not one problem! I will sell this vehicle in the next few months because Mercedes has just announced they are bringing the diesel back to the US in the E class, a E270CDI, that will get 40mph.

Report Abuse

WARNING! Bad Engineering ahead

vwbus1979, 04/12/2011
14 of 28 people found this review helpful

After five long years of owning my 98 E300 TD, I am left with a completely destroyed car due to poor engineering on MBZ. Turns out MBZ designed the transmission cooler INSIDE the radiator. The tranny cooler contains oil and the radiator contains water. Think about it. Yup! The two mixed last weekend and water went into the transmission, completely destroying the transmission, torque converter and engine electronics leaving me with a $7k bill for a car worth only $9k. Last summer, it was $4k to replace the diesel injectors. The summer before that, $2400 to replace the A/C unit and belts. The car only has 104k miles on it. It is now scrap metal. Unreal.

Report Abuse
