Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Features & Specs

More about the 1996 E-Class
Overview
Engine TypeDieselGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG2719
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)412.8/550.4 mi.358.7/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG2719
Fuel typeDiesel fuelRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm229 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.2 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5000 rpm217 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.37.1 ft.
Base engine typeDieselGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.37.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.54.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.
Measurements
Length189.4 in.189.4 in.
Curb weight3538 lbs.3605 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.13.7 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.56.2 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.111.5 in.
Width70.8 in.70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Polar White
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Metallic
