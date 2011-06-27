Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Diesel
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|27
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/32 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|412.8/550.4 mi.
|358.7/506.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.2 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|27
|19
|Fuel type
|Diesel fuel
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|155 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|229 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.2 l
|Horsepower
|134 hp @ 5000 rpm
|217 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.1 ft.
|37.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Diesel
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|Front hip room
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.1 in.
|36.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|189.4 in.
|189.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3538 lbs.
|3605 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.6 cu.ft.
|13.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|Wheel base
|111.5 in.
|111.5 in.
|Width
|70.8 in.
|70.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
