2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG® CLS 53 Consumer Reviews

Bob Friedman , 04/26/2020 AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A)

I love love this car and I traded a 2016 Bentley V8s convertible for it. My car is matte selenite grey and one report said it is difficult to care for. I generally wash it my self and it is the easiest car I’ve ever had to keep clean. If the wheels are clean the car alwa6s looks clean no matter how dirty I might be