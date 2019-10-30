  1. Home
(3)

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG® CLS 53
MSRP: $79,900

MSRP$79,900
Dealer Price

Which CLS-Class does Edmunds recommend?

Our pick would be the AMG CLS 53. It features a more powerful engine and comes with a unique interior trim. There's a host of options and packages you can add from there. The Driver Assist package, which throws in all of Mercedes' latest safety systems, is one we'd make sure to get.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Powerful six-cylinder engine delivers decisive acceleration
  • Pleasing balance of handling performance and comfort
  • Long list of available advanced safety features
  • Sleek exterior and impeccable interior
Cons
  • Rear headroom is limited by the sloping roofline
  • Uses Mercedes' older COMAND infotainment system
What's new
  • The CLS is redesigned for 2019
  • New styling, engines and interior
  • Now seats five passengers instead of four
  • Represents the start of the third CLS generation

Overall rating

Depending on your perspective, Mercedes-Benz made the 2019 CLS either a practical coupe or an impractical but stylish sedan. You see, the CLS' sloping roofline puts the squeeze on larger passengers seated in the back, and its trunk volume is nowhere near what the more traditional E-Class sedan offers up. But the CLS' styling is much more aggressive and swoopy. It's all about what you prioritize.

The 2019 Mercedes CLS, which is fully redesigned, does have some significant changes. A new turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine has replaced the previous CLS 550's V8. Used in both the new CLS 450 and AMG CLS 53, the engine also comes with a 48-volt integrated starter-generator system. It's kind of a mild hybrid system that helps with initial acceleration and smooths out the engine stop-start operation.

On the inside, the new CLS features seating for five, whereas the older model only sat four. Due to reduced headroom and a narrow cabin, we don't think the middle passenger will be very comfortable on anything but short trips, but at least the option is there. Technology-wise, the CLS features a large 12.3-inch display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, and Mercedes' COMAND navigation and infotainment system. This last bit is an odd move since other new Mercedes models feature the more appealing MBUX system.

From a ride and comfort perspective, the CLS is stiffer and sportier than an E-Class but softer and more comfortable than the AMG GT range of sports cars. Other competitors to the CLS are varied. For starters, you could look at cars such as the Audi A7 and the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe. And if you want to punch higher in the luxury and performance range, there's the Porsche Panamera and the Audi S7. But for a sedan that looks the part of a coupe, the new CLS is certainly among the best.

Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class models

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS is a coupe-styled luxury sedan with seating for five. The CLS 450 and the CLS 450 4Matic utilize the same powertrain and standard features, but they differ in their driven wheels: The 4Matic is all-wheel-drive, while the standard model is rear-drive only. The AMG CLS 53 features all-wheel drive, a more powerful engine and numerous performance features as standard equipment.

The CLS 450 comes with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine (362 horsepower, 369 pound-feet of torque) and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Standard equipment highlights include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, and ambient interior lighting.

On the tech front, the CLS comes with a 12.3-inch central display, a navigation system, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring.

Notable options include a Warmth & Comfort package (rapid front-seat heating, heated front armrests and a heated steering wheel), a Premium package (a 13-speaker Burmester audio system, satellite radio and an inductive smartphone charging system), and an Energizing Comfort package (an in-cabin air purification and fragrance system).

A Parking Assist package adds active assistance that helps drivers find suitable parallel and perpendicular parking spots, a surround-view camera and rear cross-traffic alert. Additionally, you can add a Driver Assistance package, which includes adaptive cruise control with active speed limit assist, active lane centering, evasive steering assist, front and rear automatic braking and collision mitigation, and active blind-spot assist.

Other stand-alone options include a 25-speaker Burmester sound system, multicontour front seats and sound-reducing windows.

The AMG CLS 53 adds a more powerful engine (429 hp, 384 lb-ft). Additionally, the nine-speed transmission features quicker shifting for quicker acceleration while the standard all-wheel-drive system uses a dynamic system to transfer torque between the front and rear axles. An air suspension is standard, and the AMG features its own interior trim, steering wheel and 19-inch wheels. Most of the above options are also available for the CLS 53.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class.

5 star reviews: 67%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 33%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 3 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    2 out of 5 stars, Cabin noise beyond tolerance
    Joseph,
    AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A)

    Complete disappointment.

    5 out of 5 stars, Love my 2019 CLS 53
    Bob Friedman,
    AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A)

    I love love this car and I traded a 2016 Bentley V8s convertible for it. My car is matte selenite grey and one report said it is difficult to care for. I generally wash it my self and it is the easiest car I’ve ever had to keep clean. If the wheels are clean the car alwa6s looks clean no matter how dirty I might be

    Write a review

    See all 3 reviews

    Features & Specs

    AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A
    MSRP$79,900
    MPG 21 city / 27 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower429 hp @ 6100 rpm
    See all 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite CLS-Class safety features:

    Active Brake Assist
    Warns if a front collision is imminent and will apply the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
    Active Blind Spot Assist
    Alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot and beeps if you signal in that direction. It also steers you away if you drift toward it.
    Car-to-X Communication
    Transmits important safety vehicle status updates over the air to nearby vehicles, which can then alert their drivers of the situation.

    Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class vs. the competition

    Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class vs. Audi A7

    Both of these coupe-style sedans have been fully redesigned for 2019. Front-seat passenger room is similar between the A7 and the CLS 450. But if frequently transporting passengers in the rear seat is a critical mission, you should opt for the Audi due to its slightly roomier back seat.

    Compare Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class & Audi A7 features

    Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

    While both the CLA and the CLS share similar swooping rooflines, the CLA has a much smaller passenger compartment. Thanks to its size, the CLA is more agile in the city. But out on the open road, the CLS will ride better and handle more like a traditional sports car. Of course, the CLS is a lot more expensive, but you're also getting a much nicer and desirable car.

    Compare Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class & Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class features

    Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    The E-Class is also available as a traditional two-door coupe, but the E-Class sedan and the CLS are similar in size and layout, at least for the front passengers. For regular rear-seat duty, opt for the E-Class sedan since it has better leg- and headroom. The E-Class also comes in a wider range of models and prices.

    Compare Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class & Mercedes-Benz E-Class features
    Related CLS-Class Articles

    Edmunds Track Tested: 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS 53

    Jonathan Elfalan by Jonathan Elfalan , Manager, Vehicle TestingOctober 7th, 2019

    A consistently well-executed sedan, the CLS 53 impresses. Refinement pervades every aspect, from the cabin and its infotainment features to the innovative mild-hybrid engine. This is a thinking person's sport-luxury sedan. The only downside is that the E 53 does it all for less money, albeit with less visual panache.

    We took the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS 53 to the Edmunds test track to put it through its paces. Read on to see all of the numbers and information from our proprietary testing process, plus exclusive driving impressions from the best testing crew in the business.

    2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS 53 Performance Testing Results

    Price as tested: $107,295
    Date of test: 4/8/2019
    Location: Los Angeles, CA
    Odometer: 2,212
    Powertrain: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo | 9-Speed Automatic | AWD
    Horsepower: 429 hp @ 6,100 rpm
    Torque: 384 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm

    2019 AMG CLS 53 Acceleration

    Acceleration Test Result
    0-30 mph 1.8 sec
    0-45 mph 2.9 sec
    0-60 mph 4.3 sec
    0-75 mph 6.2 sec
    Quarter-mile 12.7 sec @ 107.4 mph
    0-60 mph w/1 ft rollout 4.1 sec

    "Pretty solid out of the gates, very little delay leaving the line and immediately thrusty with low-end torque. There’s zero wheelspin (AWD) and the transmission shifts quick, smooth, but also with a little bit of crispiness. Not much difference in dynamic mode, shaves off a couple tenths at either end. Apparently this thing is supposed to do 0 to 60 in 4.5 seconds, but thanks to the engine heat soak at higher midday temps, 4.9 was the best we could muster. Four hours later, and 6 degrees cooler, we were able to clock a 4.3 0-60 without any special tricks. There is no race start or launch control, just mash the brake, mash the gas and let it rip."

    2019 AMG CLS 53 Braking

    Braking Test
    Result
    30-0 mph
    29 ft
    60-0 mph
    114 ft

    "The MBZ pre-safe brake system does the usual seat-belt cinching, but it's not as violating as systems we tested in the past. I guess choking the occupants before a crash was deemed unfavorable. The CLS under max braking feels solid and incredibly confident. Nosedive is nil. It tracks dead straight with virtually zero steering wheel wiggle. The ABS system operates quietly and quickly and isolates most of the brake noise from the cabin. The brake pedal maintains a medium firm pressure and feels confident. Casual braking presents featherlight pedal effort, but in a good and easy-to-modulate manner. Distances are consistent, too."

    2019 AMG CLS 53 Handling

    Handling Test
    Result
    Skidpad, 200-ft diameter
    0.92 g

    "Steering feels well-weighted and accurate, with marginal, muted feedback. There’s a bit of that all-wheel-drive front tire scrub driving through the corner, but overall this car feels decently balanced for its size. When it's fully on, stability control really limits the throttle, but less so when ESP sport is selected. You have to turn it off completely for the best results. Tire grip feels pretty generous; you can carry a lot of corner speed, but ultimately pushing past the limit means scrubbing the front end. It feels safe and confident around the track but not playful. It lacks a little bit of drive-out of the corner because of the open rear diff, but the front helps pull it through. You begin to feel the weight in fast, late-braking corners, and you know the brakes are working hard, but are pretty effective. They probably wouldn’t hold up for too many punishing laps, though."

    2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS 53 Vehicle Details

    Drivetrain
    Drive Type: All-Wheel Drive
    Engine Type: Conventional Gasoline
    Engine Configuration: Inline 6
    Engine Displacement (liters): 3.0
    Engine Induction Type: Turbocharged
    Indicated Redline: 6,500
    Actual Redline (rev limit): 6,750
    Fuel Type: 91 octane
    Transmission Type: Automatic
    Transmission Speeds: 9
    Paddle Shifters: Yes, wheel mounted
    Downshift Rev Match/Throttle Blip: Yes
    Holds Gears at Rev Limiter: Yes

    Curb Weight and Weight Distribution
    Curb weight as tested (lbs): 4,510
    Weight L/F (lbs): 1,218
    Weight L/R (lbs): 1,026
    Weight R/F (lbs): 1,199
    Weight R/R (lbs): 1,067
    Weight distribution, front (%): 53.6 GVWR (lbs): 5,622

    Brakes
    ABS Type: Full ABS
    Brake Rotor Type - Front: 1-Piece Disc
    Brake Rotor (other) - Front: Vented and drilled
    Brake Caliper Type - Front: Fixed
    Brake Pistons - Front: 4
    Brake Rotor Type - Rear: 1-Piece Disc
    Brake Rotor (other) - Rear: Vented
    Brake Caliper Type - Rear: Sliding
    Brake Pistons - Rear: 1
    Parking Brake: Button

    Tires
    Tire pressure spec - Front: 44
    Tire pressure spec - Rear: 48
    Tire Make: Pirelli
    Tire Model: P Zero RSC MOE
    Tire Tread: Asymmetrical
    Tire Type: Run flat
    Tire Season: Summer
    Tire Size (sidewall) - Front: 245/35 R20 95Y
    Tire Size (sidewall) - Rear: 275/30 R20 97Y
    Spare Tire Type: Missing
    Tire Treadwear Rating: 320
    Tire Temperature Rating: A
    Tire Traction Rating: AA

    About the Driver
    From radar guns to GPS-driven data loggers, Jonathan has been pushing cars to their limits (for science!) since 2005. Today, he helps manage Edmunds' testing dream team.

    2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 53 AMG First Drive

    A Gentler, More Sophisticated AMG

    Jason Kavanagh by Jason Kavanagh , Senior Vehicle Test EngineerApril 2nd, 2019

    Summarizing the primary appeal of the Mercedes-Benz CLS has always been easy. It's all about attitude. As in prior versions, the redesigned 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS is an E-Class sedan wearing sleeker sheet metal. And, yes, the CLS is still a sedan with four doors despite the company's repeated insistence that it's a coupe.

    This new 2019 CLS starts the model's third generation. It's 4 inches longer and an inch lower than the E-Class sedan upon which it is based. Two variants make up the CLS lineup: CLS 450 and CLS 53 AMG. The latter slots above the CLS 450 and offers a more performance-oriented mien.

    While the CLS 53 AMG model wears an AMG badge, it's not the full AMG experience. It's tamer than the fire-breathing, V8-equipped AMGs found elsewhere in Mercedes-Benz's lineup. Nevertheless, it convincingly bridges the gap between those range-topping models and the traditional non-AMG models. Think of the CLS 53 AMG as "AMG-lite."

    Innovative Engine That's a 48-Volt Mild Hybrid

    CLS buyers have historically been more than happy to accept a few trade-offs for the car's bolder road presence. Compared to the largely similar 2019 E 53 AMG, the CLS 53 AMG is 100 pounds heavier, $7,350 more expensive, and 1 mpg less efficient on the EPA combined cycle. Nobody said attitude would come for free.

    All CLS 53 AMG models are equipped with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six cylinder engine, a nine-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive and an air suspension. The most interesting bit is the engine, and not because of the potency typically expected of an AMG.

    This innovative engine features an integrated 48-volt mild hybrid system that augments the car's efficiency, torque and drivability. The keystone of this system is the electric starter-generator that's mounted to the aft end of the crankshaft. Beyond simply replacing the traditional starter and alternator, it provides for a variety of functions such as auto stop-start, torque filling, idle stabilization and launch assistance.

    This electric motor contributes up to 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque at low engine speeds to help get the car off the line promptly. The power delivery is further abetted by a 48-volt auxiliary electric compressor (essentially an electrically driven supercharger) that can rapidly spin up to bolster the engine's torque during those occasions when the turbo is still winding up. The addition of this compressor allowed engineers to fit a larger turbo than the one found on the non-AMG version to increase the engine's output. The CLS 53 AMG's headlining figures of 429 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque eclipse the CLS 450's engine by 67 hp and 15 lb-ft of torque.

    There are no belt-driven accessories on this engine at all. The air-conditioning compressor and water pump are electrically driven at 48 volts, allowing them to be smaller and more efficient than traditional 12-volt units. Of course, they're also able to remain operational when the engine is switched off at, say, a stoplight. On EPA's combined city/highway driving cycle, the CLS 53 AMG returns 23 mpg.

    Driving Impressions

    The engine has masterful refinement. Its idle-stop function quickly and imperceptibly restarts the engine. Even when idling, the engine has no detectable vibration. Acceleration is very smooth and linear at all times — you won't notice any flat spots or lag. This seamless performance is especially noteworthy given all of the technological machinations occurring behind the scenes. Thrust is so deceptively drama-free that you might not guess the CLS 53 AMG can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds.

    Its variable-ratio steering is well-weighted, although feel is in short supply when probing the edges of the tires' grip. The CLS is a capable handler, too. But to find this out you need to take matters into your own hands — the stability control system is simply too eager to intervene. On a particularly sinuous coastal drive, we found even the stability control's looser Sport setting to be overzealous in blunting the throttle when exiting corners. Switching it off completely livens up the CLS 53 AMG's willingness to play considerably.

    The all-wheel-drive system offers predictable, if benign, traction. The lack of a limited-slip rear differential ultimately lets the inside rear tire spin fruitlessly rather than meaningfully guiding the sedan's trajectory. In anything short of this kind of vigorous use, though, the CLS 53 AMG is undeniably rapid, composed and tidier than a near-4,500-pound luxury sedan has a right to be.

    Meanwhile, the CLS' ride quality generally delivers a keen balance between comfort and control, plus exemplary refinement elsewhere. Wind noise at freeway-passing speeds is astonishingly minimal. The sole demerit to the ride is the impact harshness and associated noise when driving on broken or seamed pavement. Perhaps the shorter tire sidewalls on our test car's optional 20-inch wheels are partly to blame. Unfortunately, the standard 19s are equipped with all-season tires instead of summer tires like those on the 20s.

    A Rich Cabin

    Inside, the CLS doesn't disappoint. Leather, wood and metal abound, and its build quality appears impeccable. The elegant dashboard houses two 12.3-inch screens, which are controlled via a console-mounted knob, the hard keys on the dash or the buttons on the steering wheel. The redundancy among these interfaces allows you to choose which one you prefer to use.

    Five driving modes — Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Eco and Individual — provide for varying degrees of throttle sharpness, shift aggression, exhaust vocality and stability control intervention. Even in Sport+, the CLS 53 AMG is never shouty or overtly aggressive. Its driver assistance features, such as the adaptive cruise control system, are among the best-honed in the business, intervening only when necessary and registering few false alerts.

    Tops the CLS Range

    Mercedes-Benz is content to allow the CLS 53 AMG to hold duty as the range-topping variant in the CLS family for the foreseeable future. That is, an AMG V8-equipped CLS isn't expected to make an appearance because of the existence of the company's AMG GT sedan offerings, which also share their underpinnings with the E-Class sedan. Things are getting crowded in Mercedes' lineup.

    It's not a challenge to option a CLS 53 AMG to the point where its price exceeds an AMG GT 53 sedan's roughly $100,000 entry point. Our CLS 53 AMG tester's $80,895 base price (including $995 destination) was inflated to more than $107,000 with the aid of myriad add-ons such as its Designo leather interior ($4,900), Burmester premium audio system ($4,550), Driving Assistance package ($2,250), cosmetic carbon-fiber exterior bits ($1,750), massaging seats ($1,320), and so on.

    Available in dealers now, the 2019 CLS 53 AMG is a thoughtful and nuanced vehicle. It's first and foremost a luxury sedan, albeit one with a broad spectrum of talents. Approach it as an enhanced Mercedes rather than a diluted AMG and you'll revel in its well-rounded nature.

    FAQ

    Is the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 CLS-Class both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class fuel economy, so it's important to know that the CLS-Class gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the CLS-Class has 11.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class:

    • The CLS is redesigned for 2019
    • New styling, engines and interior
    • Now seats five passengers instead of four
    • Represents the start of the third CLS generation
    Learn more

    Is the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class reliable?

    To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the CLS-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the CLS-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 CLS-Class is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class?

    The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $79,900.

    Other versions include:

    • AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $79,900
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class?

    If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, the next question is, which CLS-Class model is right for you? CLS-Class variants include AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). For a full list of CLS-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

    2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG® CLS 53 Overview

    The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG® CLS 53 is offered in the following styles: AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A).

    What do people think of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 CLS-Class AMG CLS 53.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 featuring deep dives into trim levels including AMG CLS 53, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 here.

