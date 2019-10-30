Overall rating

Depending on your perspective, Mercedes-Benz made the 2019 CLS either a practical coupe or an impractical but stylish sedan. You see, the CLS' sloping roofline puts the squeeze on larger passengers seated in the back, and its trunk volume is nowhere near what the more traditional E-Class sedan offers up. But the CLS' styling is much more aggressive and swoopy. It's all about what you prioritize.

The 2019 Mercedes CLS, which is fully redesigned, does have some significant changes. A new turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine has replaced the previous CLS 550's V8. Used in both the new CLS 450 and AMG CLS 53, the engine also comes with a 48-volt integrated starter-generator system. It's kind of a mild hybrid system that helps with initial acceleration and smooths out the engine stop-start operation.

On the inside, the new CLS features seating for five, whereas the older model only sat four. Due to reduced headroom and a narrow cabin, we don't think the middle passenger will be very comfortable on anything but short trips, but at least the option is there. Technology-wise, the CLS features a large 12.3-inch display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, and Mercedes' COMAND navigation and infotainment system. This last bit is an odd move since other new Mercedes models feature the more appealing MBUX system.

From a ride and comfort perspective, the CLS is stiffer and sportier than an E-Class but softer and more comfortable than the AMG GT range of sports cars. Other competitors to the CLS are varied. For starters, you could look at cars such as the Audi A7 and the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe. And if you want to punch higher in the luxury and performance range, there's the Porsche Panamera and the Audi S7. But for a sedan that looks the part of a coupe, the new CLS is certainly among the best.