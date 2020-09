Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

MooseinJaxFL , 11/22/2009

I traded my almost new 2006 Porsche 911S for my new CLS 63 AMG for THREE reasons; 1. My kids were getting too big for the back seats in the Porsche! 2. The CLS 63 AMG is MUCH quicker than the Porsche! 3. My CLS is a much nicer daily driver than my Porsche -- and it's still a head-turner, especially in black!