Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

CLS Mercedes don , 02/08/2005 25 of 25 people found this review helpful This is the best looking Mercedes in a long, long time. The exterior has beautiful sleek lines and is a "hottie". The interior up front is very nice. The instrument panel is basically an "E" class cluster with some added extras. The back seat is for two people only and if you are tall, you will be bumping your head on top. For a fun and great looking car, its great. Report Abuse

This is it SUSAN KNOWS , 12/11/2009 47 of 52 people found this review helpful I am a car person. That is what I do for a living, that is what I wake up in the morning for, to deal with vehicles. This car was well researched before the purchase. and yes there is no absolute when purchasing such a type of vehicle. They will have weak points and strengths. This vehicle has very few weak ones. It is simply fabulous. I am proud to own one. I am not new to the Mercedes scene and I know they are built to last but It is nice when they look good and have the functionality in one package. Whenever I get in the car which is a kidless car by the way, I turn into another mode. I block out all other things and set myself free. be careful you will be tested, be strong! Report Abuse

3 Irritating Things, but I Love the Car Hoot , 02/15/2009 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Side mirrors are tiny- very difficult to see. Ride is too mushy even on sport mode setting. Glare on interior windshield on passenger side from wood trim is distracting. I plan to keep the car for 5 years. Found out that I cannot obtain an extended warranty since i am not the original owner. So now AAA gets my business and I can take it to the M-B dealer. Wake up Daimler! If you're over 6' you sit in the front seats- in the rear seat your head touches the roof- believe me. The 2010 version looks more aggressive so after 5 years I'll get one at less than half cost. This car depreciates 50% in less than 3 years! Report Abuse

3 and a half years later joesander , 02/27/2008 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought this car just after the announcement of the new CLS series and the day it hit the showroom floor. I had my heart set on a BMW 600 series and switched at the last minute. It was love at first sight. Now the lease is expiring and I have to decide what to do. After lots of research I have concluded there is no better car in the market than the one I have in my driveway right now. I would love to trade for something new but for now I am sticking with my still showroom new looking CLS500. Report Abuse